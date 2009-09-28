TMCnet News
|
New analysis of Phase II data at AACR assesses ImaginAb's investigational CD8 ImmunoPET technology's ability to predict response in immunotherapy
LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImaginAb Inc., a global biotechnology company developing 89Zr crefmirlimab berdoxam (CD8 ImmunoPET™) imaging agent and radiopharmaceutical therapies (RPT) announces a poster presentation at AACR 2023 (# 3577 / 2 Poster PET, MRI, and CT Imaging April 18, 2023) of an independent analysis undertaken by AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN), on data from ImaginAb's IAB-CD8-201 'iCorrelate' Phase II study. The analysis shows baseline and early on-treatment CD8 ImmunoPET/CT may be able to distinguish responders from non-responders in patients receiving standard of care immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) therapy. The poster analysis notes:
Ian Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of ImaginAb, said:
"These results of the independent data analysis highlight the potential for CD8 ImmunoPET/CT to be used as a robust decision maker in investigational immunotherapy trials for early assessment of pharmacodynamic response, which may help establish drug mechanism of action, prioritization of indications/tumor types, dose optimization and escalation, and to evaluate efficacy of mono vs combination therapies."
About ImaginAb
A clinical stage, revenue-generating global biotechnology company developing next-generation imaging agents and radiopharmaceutical therapy products through its proprietary minibody and cys-diabody platforms. The lead candidate, CD8 ImmunoPET™, is currently in Phase II clinical trials and has been licensed by pharmaceutical and biotech companies for use in immunotherapy clinical trials.
About CD8 ImmunoPET™
An 89Zr-labelled minibody designed to bind to the CD8 receptor on human T cells for quantitative, non-invasive PET imaging. This method is currently being researched to determine whether it may be used to diagnose the immune status of a patient, to measure the efficacy of immunotherapies and predict patient outcomes.
More information: https://imaginab.com/products/cd8-immunopet/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-analysis-of-phase-ii-data-at-aacr-assesses-imaginabs-investigational-cd8-immunopet-technologys-ability-to-predict-response-in-immunotherapy-301797289.html
SOURCE ImaginAb, Inc.
09/22/2011
09/28/2009