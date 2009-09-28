[April 13, 2023] CrowdStrike Falcon Fund Invests in Abnormal Security, Enters into Strategic Partnership

TMCnet News CrowdStrike Falcon Fund, the strategic investment vehicle of CrowdStrike, announced its investment in Abnormal Security, a behavioral AI-based email security platform. CrowdStrike and Abnormal Security will enter a strategic technology partnership, integrating the CrowdStrike Falcon platform with the Abnormal platform, to provide the best-in-class email and endpoint attack detection and response with automated account remediation.



The partnership also includes Abnormal Security joining the CrowdXDR Alliance, and the two companies will plan to bring an XDR integration to market. The initial technology integration between Abnormal and CrowdStrike delivers bi-directional threat detection and response. When the CrowdStrike Falcon platform detects risk, an account takeover case is automatically created within the Abnormal platform. The CrowdStrike Falcon Fund is a cross-stage investment fund and the largest corporate venture arm in the cybersecurity industry. It is designed to build an ecosystem of next-generation security leaders that share a common mission through a unique combination of investment and deep technical integrations with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, giving CrowdStrike customers access to cutting-edge third-party capabilities.

"The premise of the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund is to invest in companies that are redefining key security categories and protecting customers against adversaries operating on evolving attack paths. Abnormal Security's innovative risk-aware, AI-based security platform offers high-efficacy protection against sophisticated email attacks and automatic remediation of compromised accounts, making them both an attractive investment and technology partner," said Michael Sentonas, president at CrowdStrike. Abnormal Security offers high-efficacy protection against sophisticated email attacks and automatic remediation of compromised accounts. "Email and endpoint devices are highly attacked entry points into an organization, and while rapid detection and response is key, it has been limited by the manual effort required to integrate siloed data from multiple solutions," said Evan Reiser, co-founder and CEO at Abnormal Security. "I'm thrilled about this investment from CrowdStrike and the partnership between our two market-defining businesses, as we break down data silos and deliver consolidated solutions for the XDR era." The companies expect that the partnership will help organizations stop sophisticated attacks across a broad surface area and allow security leaders to get the most from their current solutions. Stephen Ward, Managing Director at Insight Partners, said, "It's exciting to see two market leaders, Abnormal Security and CrowdStrike, come together to forge a strategic partnership and deliver a powerful XDR-driven integration. I'm confident that this partnership can help organizations stop sophisticated attacks across a broad surface area and allow security leaders to get the most from their current solutions."





Edited by Greg Tavarez



[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]