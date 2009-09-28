[April 13, 2023]

A Smarter, Cleaner City: Miami Signs Contract with Rubicon Technologies, Inc.

TMCnet News

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has entered into a three-year partnership with the city of Miami to enhance its residential waste and recycling services.

The partnership involves Rubicon's smart city software installed at the heart of Miami's Department of Solid Waste, moving the city's waste management operations from largely manual and paper-based processes to a fully digital setup (as part of Miami's resilience planning efforts).







Miami's Department of Solid Waste will use Rubicon's technology to streamline collection, track material and tonnage on its bulky trash routes, and reduce missed pickups and unnecessary go-backs. With the software in place, the Department of Solid Waste will closely monitor route performance, identify areas where waste and recycling services can be improved, and make data-driven decisions to better serve Miami's communities.

Miami, which has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2050, achieved LEED Gold certification in 2022. As part of the city's efforts to supercharge sustainability, the partnership with Rubicon (and its proprietary, cloud-based technology suite) will help Miami become more effective in its waste and recycling collection. (e.g. also by helping existing government-owned fleets improve neighborhood streetscapes by monitoring vehicle health, improving driver behavior, ensuring that materials are collected appropriately, etc.)

The Rubicon-Miami partnership demonstrates Rubicon's commitment to helping cities become smarter and more responsible and forward-thinking. Its technology will assist Miami in its journey to becoming far more sustainable via the delivery of a cost-effective, comprehensive, and environmentally sound solid waste management service for Miami's residents.