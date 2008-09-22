VON: Evolution Conference Brings Together Tech Titans to Discuss the Future of Communication

TMCnet News

Jeff Pulver (News - Alert), a telecom entrepreneur and founder of Vonage and Free World Dialup (FWD), is bringing back the VON conference with a new event called VON: Evolution. The event is set to take place on April 18, 2023, at City Winery in New York City and will feature a star-studded lineup of participants from across the industries that are shaping the future of communication. The conference will focus on the latest advancements in telecom, artificial intelligence, 5G & 6G, and blockchain. The event aims to provide a platform for thought-provoking conversations and insights from industry insiders in a business-casual 'salon' like atmosphere for attendees to network and learn.







The VON: Evolution conference is a who's who of communication technology, with notable presenters including Chris Fine, Mike Jablon, Stefan Englebert, Henry Baiz, Andy Abramson (News - Alert), Deborah Simpier, Suruchi Gupta, Lisa Abeyta, Dennis Crowley, Kim Mahler, Hafeez Bana, Sid Rao, Miko Matsumura, Steve Greenberg, Glenn Richards, Daniel Budofsky, Akshay Sharma (News - Alert), Izzo Wane, James Tagg, Av Utukuri, Jeremy Toeman, Benedict Hadley, Mark Bystriansky, Noah Rafalko, Mark LaPenna, and Kathryn Colleen. With such an esteemed lineup, attendees can expect to gain insights into the latest trends in communication technologies, learn about the latest innovations and how they will impact businesses, and network with other industry insiders.

The VON: Evolution conference will focus on a range of topics, including the future of work, blockchain benefits in telecom, integration of Calling Line Identification (CLI) and blockchain, providing connectivity to underserved communities, digital cities evolution, the future of 5G and 6G, the relationship between 5G and blockchain, AI and visual storytelling, sustainable storytelling, and more. The conference will provide attendees with a platform to learn about the latest developments in these technologies and how they will shape the future of communication.

The VON conference has a rich history, having started in 1997 as an event that focused on Voice Over IP (VoIP). Jeff Pulver played a significant role in the early years of the conference, and it quickly became a gathering place for industry insiders interested in the emerging VoIP technology. The conference continued to evolve over the years and expanded its focus to include other areas of telecommunications, such as video and messaging.

The re-emergence of the VON conference comes at a time when emerging technologies such as 5G, AI, and blockchain are rapidly changing the landscape of communication. VON: Evolution is an important platform for industry leaders to come together and share their insights on the latest advancements in these technologies.

The integration of 5G and blockchain as one of the most exciting emerging technologies in the field of communication. The use of blockchain in 5G networks can provide increased security and privacy for users. It can also enable new business models for telecom operators, such as the ability to sell unused network capacity to other operators. The conference will feature discussions on the potential benefits of integrating blockchain with 5G networks and how it can transform the telecom industry.

The use of AI in communication is another area that is generating a lot of interest among industry insiders. AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants are becoming increasingly popular in the customer service industry. The conference will explore the latest advancements in AI and its potential impact on the way people communicate.

As the world becomes more interconnected, communication technologies are becoming increasingly important. The VON: Evolution conference will provide attendees with insights into how these technologies are evolving, and how they will continue to impact businesses and society. With the integration of AI, 5G & 6G, and blockchain, communication technologies are set to transform the way we live and work. The conference will explore these transformations and how they will impact the world.