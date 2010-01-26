LifeOmic Bridges the Gap between Healthcare Providers and Patients

TMCnet News

LifeOmic, a healthcare technology company, has announced the launch of its Patient Mobile App. The new offering enables healthcare providers to access a highly configurable solution that integrates directly into their existing workflows to meet their unique needs. The LifeOmic Patient Mobile App has been designed to be the hub for all connection points, enabling health systems and providers to improve patient outcomes via remote patient monitoring, patient adherence, patient education, or research.







The growth of mobile health is estimated to reach $12.1 billion by 2030, making it one of the most promising trends in the healthcare industry. However, there is a tremendous gap between medical professionals and patients due to the plethora of siloed mobile health apps available within the market. LifeOmic aims to solve this problem by providing healthcare systems and providers with the ideal solution for proactively and holistically managing patient outcomes without adding a burden to the care team.

Healthcare providers face two challenges - engaging patients without overwhelming staff and managing multiple apps within a system.

LifeOmic addresses both by providing a secure, scalable solution that integrates with patients' records and collects data from various sources," said Dr. Don Brown (News - Alert), CEO and founder of LifeOmic. 'By surfacing issues that need attention, LifeOmic streamlines proactive management without increasing staff workload.'

The LifeOmic Patient Mobile App is a highly configurable solution that allows health systems and providers to incorporate their organization's name and branding, easily gather patient eConsent, configure the app layout to integrate with other sites and apps, deliver multimedia content for extended learning (video, articles, audio, flashcard content), create daily patient tasks, gather patient-reported information from surveys, add video conversations (either 1:1 or group sessions), configure a chatbot to process and understand patient questions, connect to wearables (e.g., Fitbit, Apple, and Google (News - Alert)), integrate with medical devices (e.g., Dexcom CGM), and use alerts and dashboards to monitor patients' health proactively.

The LifeOmic Patient Mobile App enables patient connection between office visits, providing the necessary education and support to understand their conditions, play active roles in self-care, and reduce the likelihood of complications. The app is completely free to the patient and stores all data acquired from the app in the secure LifeOmic Platform, which maintains the highest level of security and is HIPAA-compliant, GDPR-compliant, and HITRUST certified.