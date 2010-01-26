[April 12, 2023] Kajeet and Keystone Metro Fiber Partner to Offer 5G and LTE Network Solutions in the Lehigh Valley

TMCnet News Kajeet, a provider of wireless connectivity solutions for businesses, schools and municipalities, has teamed up with Keystone Metro Fiber, a subsidiary of Ironton Telephone created to design, construct and operate fiber optic and wireless networks, to provide private and public 5G and LTE (News - Alert) network solutions in the Lehigh Valley.



This partnership will make use of Citizens Broadband Radio Service, CBRS, spectrum and Kajeet's Private 5G and LTE technology platforms to benefit the local economy by fostering technological innovation and creating new jobs. According to Derrick Frost, senior vice president of operations and private networks at Kajeet, this partnership will allow them to leverage Keystone Metro Fiber's expertise in network design and management to offer businesses, schools and municipalities in the region the connectivity they need to succeed in the digital age. Frost also added that together, they will expand their reach and deliver innovative solutions that will transform enterprise networks.

Kajeet's partner ecosystem includes collaborations with leading equipment vendors, service providers, and technology partners, enabling organizations to easily integrate the Kajeet Private 5G Platform into their existing IT infrastructure and access a wide range of additional services and solutions to support their private network needs. 'Our partnership with Kajeet will help power and transform our enterprise networks by using the CBRS band to build low latency, reliable, and secure connectivity and also provide high-speed coverage in underserved residential communities,' said Richard Kolsby, Chief Technology Officer at Keystone Metro Fiber. 'Kajeet's Private 5G Platform will enable us to become one of the leading service providers in the Lehigh Valley as we plan, construct and operate our carrier-grade private LTE and 5G networks for enterprises and public organizations of all sizes.'





Edited by Greg Tavarez



