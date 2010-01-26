[April 12, 2023]

Flexential to Offer Connectivity to Oracle Cloud Through FastConnect

TMCnet News

Flexential, a provider of data center colocation, cloud, and connectivity solutions, and a member of the Oracle (News - Alert) PartnerNetwork, has announced its plans to offer connectivity to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect.







Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored hybrid IT solutions, including colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, managed, and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space in 19 highly connected markets and its 100Gbps private backbone to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency.

As part of the expansion of its Cloud Fabric ecosystem, Flexential will offer low-latency interconnection options to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), which can enable customers across its national FlexAnywhere platform to connect to OCI from any Flexential data center.

Collaborating with Flexential, Oracle customers can benefit from reliable network access to their cloud data and applications from any Flexential facility via Oracle FastConnect on-ramps located in Ashburn, Virginia; San Jose, California; and Chicago, Illinois. This has the potential to facilitate improved performance, enhanced control, flexibility and scalability through easier access to critical business data and functions.

Flexential's CEO, Chris Downie, stated that the company is aware of the increasing customer demand for high-performing, reliable, and flexible interconnection options. He said that they are proud to expand their Cloud Fabric offerings to enable their customers to scale their IT infrastructure across their national FlexAnywhere platform of 39 data centers.

OCI's extensive network of more than 70 FastConnect global and regional partners offer customers dedicated connectivity to Oracle Cloud regions and OCI services.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is designed to meet the enterprise's needs and delivers powerful compute and networking performance, along with a comprehensive portfolio of infrastructure and platform cloud services, from application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, AI and blockchain.