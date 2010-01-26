[April 12, 2023] New ATRI Research Identifies Strategies for Improving Driver-Facing Camera Approval and Utilization

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) today released a new report that investigates industry attitudes and concerns toward driver-facing and road-facing cameras (DFCs/RFCs). The research identified points of consensus and potential compromise on in-cab camera systems and policies among truck drivers, motor carriers, legal experts and insurers. Based on this analysis, the report proposes strategies for improving both driver approval and camera utilization that can improve safety, privacy, litigation and insurance risk management. Driver approval of driver-facing cameras tends to be low – just 2.24 on a 0-to-10 scale among 650 current users from across the industry. Low scores are driven in part by limited experience, confusion over the variety of camera systems, unclear carrier policies, and strong concerns about privacy. Women rated the protection of their privacy with driver-facing cameras onboard 34 percent lower than did men. Nevertheless, the report identified specific carrier policies and driver management approaches that lead o higher driver ratings. Overall driver approval of driver-facing cameras increased by 87 percent when carriers used video footage for specific proactive safety measures.



Additional analyses focus on insurance and litigation considerations for in-cab cameras. Experts in both fields expressed preference for event-based driver-facing cameras over continuously recording cameras, and they concurred with drivers that primary video footage access should be limited to safety managers as much as possible. "Driver-facing cameras are an important safety tool for carriers, but they must be managed carefully in order to leverage benefits with drivers, insurers and attorneys," said Jerry Sigmon Jr., Chief Operating Officer for Cargo Transporters Inc. "ATRI's research on in-cab cameras provides an important blueprint for both carriers using these technologies as well as carriers still contemplating the investment."

A full copy of the report is available through ATRI's website here. ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-atri-research-identifies-strategies-for-improving-driver-facing-camera-approval-and-utilization-301795655.html SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute

