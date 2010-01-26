TMCnet News
New Coupa Platform Innovations Help Organizations Drive Profitability
Business Spend Management (BSM) solutions maximize the value and impact of every dollar a company spends
LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software, a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), launched new platform solutions that transform siloed back-office functions to help businesses make spend decisions that drive productivity, profitability, and purpose.
"Business leaders face mounting pressure to get the most value they can from transformation investments," said Rob Bernshteyn, Coupa Chairman and CEO. "Coupa is helping thousands of businesses and millions of professionals around the world not just make better spend decisions but make better business decisions that create value at every level of their organization. With our BSM platform, decisions get easier, processes become more efficient, and dollars go farther."
"The key to unlocking exponential impact is co-innovation. When businesses do things together, they do things better," said Raja Hammoud, Coupa executive vice president of products. "At Coupa, we're co-innovating with our community to not only build a platform that is trusted to solve the challenges of today but to help businesses fundamentally change to scale transformations and growth."
Coupa debuted the new platform innovations at Inspire, the annual BSM community conference. Highlights and key benefits include:
Control Costs with Greater Visibility
Maximize Productivity with Increased Transparency
Elevate Purpose with Sustainable BSM
Casey's, a Fortune 500 retailer and the third-largest convenience store chain in the U.S., uses the Coupa platform for its BSM transformation. With over a billion dollars of annual spend in Coupa, Casey's is increasing transparency and efficiency and maximizing profitability.
"Casey's is on a massive digital transformation journey and Coupa's been a trusted partner to our team from the start. With Coupa at the core, we're creating a technology ecosystem for a frictionless back office," said Jaime Robles, Chief Procurement Officer at Casey's. "We're spending smarter in every category of spend across our business. By leveraging Coupa's community-powered insights and benchmarks, we're improving team workflows and hitting best-in-class levels of performance to achieve our vision of making procurement invisible. And as Casey's grows and evolves, Coupa grows and evolves with us. We're making smarter, faster business decisions that drive our growth and success."
About Coupa Software
