Peerless Network and Talkdesk Collaboration Offers Flexible Cloud Contact Center Solutions

Peerless Network, a subsidiary of Infobip (News - Alert), has recently announced that it is now offering Talkdesk CX Cloud and BYOC (Bring Your Own Carrier) to enterprises in the United States. This collaboration will enable Peerless Network (News - Alert) to provide its customers with Talkdesk's cloud-native contact center solution, along with its SIP Trunking services. With Talkdesk CX Cloud, customers will benefit from flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and the ability to maintain control while deploying a modern cloud contact center.







According to a recent report by MarketsandMarkets, the global cloud contact center market size is projected to grow from $11.5 billion in 2020 to $29.2 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.9% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for omnichannel communication, advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the need to improve customer experience. The adoption of cloud-based contact centers has also been driven by the need to reduce costs associated with traditional on-premises systems, including hardware and maintenance expenses.

The benefits of Talkdesk CX Cloud are particularly attractive to enterprises that are seeking flexible solutions that align with their budget and business requirements. By retaining existing carrier contracts, numbers, and rates with Talkdesk BYOC, customers can ease their transition to the cloud and preserve their existing PBX (News - Alert) investment by connecting to the cloud. Additionally, enterprises can maintain full control over phone numbers, routing, and calling plans, and avoid the hassle of porting numbers.

Jim Brewer, EVP of Products and Technology Peerless Network, stated that 'a key initiative for 2023 for Peerless is bringing the benefits of BYOC deployments to our customers. We are excited to announce that Talkdesk CX Cloud is now available providing our customers with the option to select the carrier of their choice. Our BYOC solution combines SIP Trunking and direct access to our fully IP-based network resulting in more efficient and reliable communications along with significant cost savings."

Analysts have also noted the benefits of cloud contact centers, including increased scalability, flexibility, and agility. With cloud-based systems, enterprises can easily add or remove agents, scale up or down to meet demand, and quickly adapt to changing customer needs. Additionally, cloud contact centers offer more advanced features such as AI-powered chatbots, speech analytics, and predictive analytics, which can improve the customer experience and increase agent efficiency.

Peerless Network's partnership with Talkdesk CX Cloud and BYOC is a significant move in the direction of cloud-based contact centers for enterprises. The benefits of Talkdesk's cloud-native contact center solution, combined with Peerless Network's SIP Trunking services, offer enterprises the flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and control they need to deploy modern cloud contact centers. As the cloud contact center market continues to grow, enterprises that adopt cloud-based solutions will be better equipped to meet the demands of their customers and remain competitive in their industries.