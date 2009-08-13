[April 11, 2023] UiPath and Amelia Partner to Offer Fully Integrated IT Digital Agent Solution

TMCnet News UiPath, an enterprise automation software company, has teamed up with Amelia to offer an integrated solution that combines the power of UiPath's Business Automation Platform with Amelia's enterprise-grade Conversational AI. This partnership enables customers to provide personalized employee experiences at scale, increasing efficiency while doing more with less.



Despite the expansion of digital technologies in the enterprise, employee experiences are still falling behind. UiPath and Amelia's joint solution closes the gap between potent automation and simplified user experiences, reimagining the employee experience and providing measurable improvement in productivity and net promoter scores (NPS). Through this fully integrated IT digital agent solution, employees can now request support via chat, messaging, or voice, with Amelia processing the request and natively integrating with UiPath software robots for efficient resolution of issues with workflow automation and AI. Once complete, Amelia summarizes the resolution for the employee via their preferred channel, with unresolved requests being escalated to support agents. The solution learns from these interactions to better handle similar issues in the future.

Deploying UiPath and Amelia's joint solution provides immediate, 24/7/365 resolutions for a full suite of IT and administrative requests, including but not limited to application troubleshooting, VPN access, password resets, vacation balance checks, payroll changes and more. This boosts employee satisfaction, empowering them to focus on driving company growth and providing exceptional customer service. With its combined solution, Amelia and UiPath are now able to offer end-to-end resolutions for high-volume requests, thereby reducing service desk wait times, accelerating request handle times, and improving employer NPS. Customers can scale custom solutions and applications with the offering as their business needs evolve. 'UiPath is motivated by the fundamental beliefs that automation liberates humanity's boundless potential and that it is critical to transform employee experiences in today's resource-constrained market," said UiPath's Senior Vice President of Alliances and Business Development Dhruv Asher. "In Amelia, we found a partner that is both home to a market-leading Conversational AI solution, and perfectly aligned with our mission and vision for automation. We are thrilled to bring our joint solution to market to help employees everywhere and drive productivity at organizations around the world.' 'We are extremely pleased to partner with UiPath to create a fully integrated automation solution for seamless support experiences. Employees are undoubtedly the engine that drives companies' success, yet people are often hindered in their jobs by repetitive, time-consuming tasks that distract them from their goals," said Lanham Napier, president and chairman of Amelia. "Our joint solution eliminates barriers to productivity and creativity by bringing together the market's leading conversational AI and business automation technology, and we're excited to deliver new innovations across industries.'





Edited by Greg Tavarez



