[April 11, 2023] By Adopting NVIDIA AI, AT&T is Redefining Operational and Sustainability Values

Now, we've got more NVIDIA-related news: AT&T has officially partnered with NVIDIA.

Via this collaboration, AT&T (News - Alert) will continue to future-proof and transform its operations (in tandem with its sustainability efforts) by becoming the first telecommunications provider to, quote, "explore the use of a full suite of NVIDIA AI offerings." This includes the NVIDIA AI Enterprise for enhanced data processing, NVIDIA cuOpt for real-time vehicle routing and optimization, NVIDIA Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine, NVIDIA Tokkio and NVIDIA Riva for conversational AI. By optimizing its services, AT&T (following its own commitment to become carbon neutral by 2035) will improve the minimization of its energy consumption. (Which, at the time of this publication, is more than 590 petabytes of data daily; that's equivalent to 6.5 million 4K films, or more than eight times the contents housed in the U.S. Library of Congress (if said contents were all digitized). To ensure cost-savings, offer empowered internal and external support, and process and utilize data more resourcefully (again, in both operational and sustainability senses), this NVIDIA partnership sets AT&T's course for solving its data dilemma, bolstering its field dispatch services, and redefining its own workflows. "We strive each day to deliver the most efficient global network, as we drive towards net zero emissions in our operations," said Andy Markus, Chief Data Officer at AT&T. "Working with NVIDIA to drive AI solutions across our business will help enhance experiences for both our employees and customers."





