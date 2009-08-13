[April 11, 2023] New Videojet 1580 + Continuous Inkjet Printer Drives Improved Performance for Everyday Operation with Added Connectivity

With over 45 years of expertise in continuous inkjet (CIJ) printing technology, Videojet is pleased to announce the launch of the new Videojet 1580 + CIJ printer. Designed to drive improvement during everyday printer operation, the Videojet 1580 + delivers consistent uptime, assesses fluids consumption, and offers guidance to help ensure error-proof operation, all while printing codes, dates, and other variable data on products and packaging. The 1580 + is engineered to help users meet their current and future Industry 4.0 goals with built-in connectivity. Wi-Fi and cellular connections help to minimize IT workload, reduce the cost of connecting equipment to a network, and improve the printer's mobility. Future options will include a webserver capability that allows users to access printers via supported web browsers on host computers and automated troubleshooting for faster recovery from faults. "The integrated Wi-Fi and cellular connection provide easy and secure ways for users to communicate with the 1580 + printer," stated Xavier Chaveton, Business Unit Director for Videojet. "The webserver capability allows up to five web server sessions for each printer. When you combine all this, you have a powerful, reliable, and easy-to-use printer that is ideal for a full array of consumer-packaged goods and industrial production lines." The Videojet 1580 + is based on the proven Videojet 1580 platform and enabled with Videojet OPTIMiZE software to analyze printer performance, operator behavior, and environmental conditions. Interactive OPTIMiZE tools help guide operators to correct printer usage patterns that could lead to unplanned downtime, impact line productivity, or increase total cost of ownership. The printer's asy-to-operate 10-inch Videojet SIMPLICiTY™ touchscreen is designed to greatly reduce operator interactions and potential errors. Intelligent message creation functionality and customizable interfaces with built-in wizards allow operators to only see the options they need, reducing the chance for operator errors. Guided "how-to" videos are embedded to assist users with their printer interactions. In addition, 1580 + users can view printer performance and receive expert on-screen diagnostics, analytics, and guides with VideojetConnect™ Remote Service.



The Videojet 1580 + relies on a combination of technologies that further help to increase uptime. A built-in make-up fluid reserve tank enables the printer to run for a minimum of eight hours after the cartridge is empty. This allows operators to delay replacement of the cartridge until normal line changeovers or shutdowns. A proven perforated printhead with optional Videojet CleanFlow™ technology requires less frequent cleaning, resulting in longer runs and consistent print performance. Operators can also quickly perform routine maintenance with easy-to-change Videojet SmartCell™ color-coded components. Engineered for predictable replacement intervals, these items can be serviced during normal line shutdowns without additional production downtime. For more information about the Videojet 1580 + CIJ printer, visit: www.videojet.com/1580-plus

About Videojet Technologies: Videojet Technologies is a world leader in the product identification market, providing in-line printing, coding and marking products, application-specific fluids, and product life cycle services. The company's goal is to partner with customers in the consumer-packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial goods industries to improve their productivity, to protect and grow their brands, and to stay ahead of industry trends and regulations. With customer application experts and technology leadership in Continuous Inkjet (CIJ), Thermal Inkjet (TIJ), Laser Marking, Thermal Transfer Overprinting (TTO), case coding and labeling, and wide array printing, Videojet has more than 400,000 printers installed worldwide. Customers rely on Videojet products to print on over ten billion products daily. Customer sales, application, service and training support is provided by direct operations with over 4,000 team members in 26 countries worldwide. In addition, the Videojet distribution network includes more than 400 distributors and OEMs, serving 135 countries. ©2023 Videojet Technologies Inc. All rights reserved. Videojet is a registered trademark of Videojet Technologies Inc. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005206/en/

