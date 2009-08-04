[April 10, 2023] Amazon Sidewalk is Ready to be Tested by Developers

TMCnet News Earlier today, TMCnet Editor Alex B. Passett published news about supply chain asset management, monitoring and tracking platform, OnAsset (News - Alert). The long-story-short of it is that OnAsset's newest Sentinel 200 product is Amazon Sidewalk-compatible for logistics-focused use cases.



This, as expected, was made possible because Amazon has officially invited developers to evaluate Sidewalk. Here are additional details on the impacts of that announcement: Amazon Sidewalk, a secure, low-bandwidth, long-range network designed to connect, quote, 'the next billion devices,' is now open for shared developer testing. Designed to securely connect a wide range of devices such as smart locks, environmental sensors, and leak detectors by offering a persistent, low-cost link to the cloud, it's estimated that Sidewalk extends to 90% of the U.S. population. (Additionally, new public coverage maps highlight the estimated Sidewalk coverage for any U.S. location, which lends a better understanding of its connectivity before any product development has started.)

Free test kits are being provided to allow developers to validate Sidewalk coverage on their own. These come in the form of Software Development Kits (SDKs), Hardware Development Kits (HDKs), and the Mobile SDK and Tools App. According to Amazon, developers can use tools and technologies from Amazon Sidewalk, AWS, and leading silicon companies to build and onboard devices and supporting cloud-based applications. Also, AWS IoT Core integration with Sidewalk makes it easy for developers to access the AWS services and resources needed to connect Sidewalk-enabled devices to the cloud. Amazon has partnered with several companies that are set to launch Sidewalk-enabled innovations later this year, including OnAsset, Netvox, Quectel, and Primax. 'Sidewalk is designed to provide a secure, low-cost way to invent and connect a whole new range of devices, and we can't wait to see what developers build,' said Dave Limp, Senior Vice President of Amazon Devices & Services.





Edited by Alex Passett

