[April 10, 2023]

IoT in Healthcare: Growth, Research, and Trending Practices

TMCnet News

The Internet of Things (IoT) in the healthcare sector - as in other sectors - is comprised of constantly evolving technologies, primarily thanks to recent innovations in edge computing, the blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G networks, for instance. These enable healthcare providers to collect and transmit real-time data in order to make informed treatment decisions and work smarter with providers.







According to a recent study from market research firm Exactitude Consultancy, the adoption of remote patient monitoring and wearable device solutions are two huge factors driving the growth of IoT in healthcare. For example, since the COVID-19 pandemic, there's been an increasing demand for remote patient monitoring solutions. So, IoT experts work to facilitate faster and better-informed treatment decisions, improve the accuracy and timeliness of patient date, etc. And with the popularity and practicality of wearable devices equipped with IoT functionalities, a patient's health status can be more closely addressed.

Per Exactitude Consultancy, major market players operating in global IoT healthcare markets include Medtronic, Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, GE Healthcare, Resideo Technologies, Agamatrix, Armis , Bosch. Capsule Technologies, Comarch SA, HQSoftware, Huawei (News - Alert), and Intel.

At the University of Mississippi Medical Center, staff members use IoT-powered patient monitoring devices to reduce readmission rates among heart failure patients.

Moreover, the FDA has also approved the first AI-powered diagnostic tool for use in healthcare; developed by IDx, it uses AI algorithms to analyze retinal images and detect diabetic retinopathy, a leading cause of blindness.

In summary, IoT capabilities in healthcare are expected to continue rising alongside the demand for remote healthcare advancements. With wearable, stationary and medical devices, improvements to health management systems, and the deployment of other secure and tested solutions, environments that will continue reaping benefits include hospitals, surgical centers, clinics, clinical research organizations, and even government and defense institutions.

