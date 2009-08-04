Akamai Technologies Offers Enhanced Cybersecurity with New Managed Security Service Program

TMCnet News

Akamai (News - Alert) Technologies has unveiled its updated managed security service program and premium service offerings. The goal of the new capabilities is to provide customers with proactive monitoring and rapid response in the event of a cyberattack. The company's cloud-based infrastructure is designed to protect businesses 24x7 from the most advanced attacks.







The increasing number of cyber threats and an ever-widening attack surface are presenting challenges to organizations, with credential stuffing and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks capable of disrupting and taking down business services. According to Akamai's recent State of the Internet report, 'Enemy at the Gates,' the financial services sector is one of the most-targeted industries. In the past year, it has experienced a 257% increase in web applications and API attacks, an 81% increase in bot activity that could lead to credential stuffing, and a 22% increase in DDoS targets.

Akamai's updated managed security service program and premium service offerings offer several benefits to customers. These include access to more Akamai security experts, reduced pricing, and more direct assistance. The premium version of the service is also available for customers seeking personalized support and prioritized escalation paths.

The new service offerings provide businesses with access to Akamai's technical advisory hours, engagement managers, and support delivery managers. The company's Managed Security Service package pricing remains the same, while the price per additional App & API Protector with Advanced Security Management (AAP/ASM (News - Alert)) managed policy, Bot Manager Premier (BMP) managed endpoint, and the price per managed Page Integrity (PI) configuration have all been reduced. Other benefits include off-hours configuration assistance, quarterly customer business reviews, and Akamai University seats.

The premium service features named resources, 24/7 access to SOCC experts, proactive communication from SOCC subject matter experts, regular reviews with Akamai SOCC experts, enhanced site monitoring, and a customer-specific Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM) view in the SOCC dashboard. Customers also benefit from immediate access to Akamai subject matter experts and a quicker escalation path to SOCC management.

Effective cybersecurity has become increasingly important in the face of growing cyber threats. Companies must implement robust cybersecurity measures to protect their data and assets from attacks. The introduction of Akamai's updated managed security service program and premium service offerings is a step in the right direction. The company's cloud-based infrastructure and advanced security measures provide businesses with an effective way to protect themselves from sophisticated cyberattacks.