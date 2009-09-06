[April 07, 2023] New Cyberpunk 2077 Design Launches On Displate's Next-Gen Illuminated Wall Art Series

Dark future gets light treatment with the new limited OLED poster by Displate. WARSAW, Poland, April 7, 2023 With the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 lined up to release this year, 2023 is when CD PROJEKT RED's hit video game will shine its chrome yet again. Now Displate brings the fans and collectors something else: the official illuminated Cyberpunk 2077 wall art. The creators of the world's most popular metal posters introduce Lumino – a brand new series of limited OLED posters. Launching April 7th on Displate's website, the first-ever Lumino drop includes officially licensed art from Cyberpunk 2077. With ultra-thin motion light panels and cutting-edge print enhancements, Night City finally gets a flashy treatment it deserves!



The first entry in the Lumino series, featuring the exclusive Cyberpunk 2077 design, will be available to order for 3 months only. Displate will unveil new time-limited artworks every two weeks. Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJ7Sf5mQqRc

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2049733/Lumino_Powered_by_Displate.jpg

Media Contact: Dorota Uslu - PR and Communications: [email protected], mobile : 0048 – 730- 057-103 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-cyberpunk-2077-design-launches-on-displates-next-gen-illuminated-wall-art-series-301792422.html SOURCE Displate

