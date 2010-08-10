[April 06, 2023] New Heron Virtual Academy of South Carolina Offers State's First Virtual School to Offer students an Alternative Pathway to High School Graduation

Heron Virtual Academy of South Carolina (HVASC), South Carolina's first and only state-approved virtual Alternative Education Campus will open for the 2023-2024 school year later this year. HVASC will serve students in grades 9 - 12 in a tuition-free program designed to set students up for lifelong success. Enrollment is open now. HVASC will help South Carolina students will earn their high school diploma on a pathway that is best for them. Students at HVASC will benefit from an Individualized Learning Plan (ILP), a curriculum created specifically for each student that caters to their interests, academic strengths, challenges, and post-secondary planning. Faculty at HVASC will implement social-emotional learning and trauma-informed practices aimed at helping students cope with issues both in and out of the classroom, learn life skills, and develop a deeper sense of community. "Students need to have an opportunity to attend a school that believes in the possibilities of what they can achieve. HVASC will bring back hope to students who have felt left behind," said David Crook, the school's CEO. "We will focus our school on serving those students who have had challenges reaching academic success, to show them that success is possible, regardless of past circumstances." Students at HVASC will have access to credit recovery courses and merit-based mastery classes that allow them to focus and recover credits at an accelerated rate. Furthermore, students can participate in career preparation for high-demand fields including business, marketing, and entrepreneurship. Through these career pathway opportunities, students can prepare for industry-recognized certification exams and participate in work-based learning projects with local community partners. As an Alternative Education Campus, HVASC's unique enrollment requirements will put a high school diploma within reach for students who may e experiencing truancy, academic probation, expulsion from a prior institution, or recently dropped out of high school.



Heron Virtual Academy of South Carolina's live and asynchronous virtual learning platforms will provide students with opportunities to engage in coursework at times that work best for their schedules. Through project-based learning and extracurricular activities, students will develop durable skills for the future - skills like critical thinking and communication - as well as characteristics like fortitude, growth mindset, and leadership. HVASC's curriculum is provided by K12, a Stride, Inc. company and the nation's leading provider of online and blended education programs. For more information on HVASC and enrollment visit hvasc.k12.com.

About Stride, Inc. At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning-where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people's teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005091/en/

