[April 06, 2023] New Accredited ABA Provider Directory Launches to Help Parents, Payors, and Students Find High Quality ABA Therapy Providers in their Area

BHCOE (Behavioral Health Center of Excellence), a leading accrediting organization for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) providers, is pleased to announce the launch of its new and improved BHCOE Provider Directory. The BHCOE Accredited Provider Directory is a comprehensive online database of ABA therapy providers across the country, aimed at helping parents, payors, and students find the best ABA therapy providers in their area. The new BHCOE Provider Directory has been designed to make it easier for accredited ABA organizations to manage their listings and for users to find the right provider based on their specific needs. Providers can now edit their listing directly, add accredited clinic locations, and include detailed information such as ages served, languages spoken, insurances accepted, and more. The directory will also indicate which providers are currently accepting patients, and which providers are currently hiring and notify payors, patients, and job seekers of accredited ABA organizations in their area on a regular basis. "We are thrilled to launch the new BHCOE Provider Directory, which is designed to provide an easy-to-use resource for parents, payors, and students seeking ABA therapy providers," said Sara Litvak, BHCOE's Chief Executive Officer. "Our aim is to make it easier for families and organizations to find accredited ABA roviders that offer high-quality services, and to support providers in promoting their services and expanding their reach."



This announcement follows a recent finding by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that autism prevalence has increased from 1 in 48 children to 1 in 36 children. The availability of qualified therapy providers still lags significantly behind the number of children needing life-altering ABA therapy. To be listed on the BHCOE Provider Directory, an organization must have earned or be working towards BHCOE accreditation. Providers who are not yet accredited are encouraged to contact BHCOE to learn more about the accreditation process and how it can benefit their organization. For more information about the BHCOE Provider Directory or to search for ABA therapy providers in your area, please visit bhcoe.org/aba-therapy-directory/.

About BHCOE Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) is a trusted source that recognizes top-performing behavioral health providers. BHCOE offers a third-party measurement system that differentiates top service providers from others in the marketplace. The BHCOE criterion features standards that subject matter experts developed to measure state-of-the-art behavioral health services. For more information, visit https://bhcoe.org/. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005164/en/

