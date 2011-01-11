[April 05, 2023] New Analyst Report Details How SYSPRO Embedded Analytics Increases Enterprise Visibility and Productivity While Reducing IT Costs

Isaac Gould, Nucleus Research Analyst, notes that this new functionality in latest SYSPRO release enables non-technical users to analyze ERP data without burdening IT TUSTIN, Calif., April 5, 2023 /CNW/ -- SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built ERP software, has been recognized for its significant new Embedded Analytics capability in a Nucleus Research report. Released as part of SYSPRO 8 2022, SYSPRO's new Embedded Analytics functionality empowers everyday manufacturing and distribution business users to conduct sophisticated analyses on ERP data to gain insights, all without involving IT. According to Isaac Gould, Research Manager at Nucleus Research, "Most companies still lack a modern data analytics ecosystem, and instead rely on Excel spreadsheets that prove too slow and cumbersome to be effective in informing day-to-day operations. SYSPRO's introduction of Embedded Analytics functionality within its ERP platform serves to enable typical business users to leverage and visualize real-time data within their ERP systems. With a centralized analytics solution, organizations can propagate analytics to the individual employee level within their workspace while maintaining security and access controls." The Nucleus report outlines three expected benefits for users: Improved Organizational Visibility: Out-of-the box, SYSPRO embedded Analytics can combine multiple sources of data from sals, operations, finance, workforce and other sources from inside SYSPRO ERP so users can gain a complete, up-to-date view of the organization. Interactive dashboards and visuals enable users to drill down and expand visuals to provide business users with quick access to relevant information.

Darren Edwards , Head of Product Operations at SYSPRO, "Nucleus found that SYSPRO Embedded Analytics enables users throughout the organization to access data and insights. As a result, they can make faster, data-driven decisions that improve their customer relationships, optimize operations and increase revenue." To review the full Nucleus report, click here.

About Nucleus Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. The company's ROI-focused research approach provides unique insight into the actual results technology solutions deliver, allowing organizations to cut through marketing hype to understand real operational value and select or renew the best technology solution for their environment. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com About SYSPRO SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO's team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility. SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future. With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents –SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor. For more information, visit www.syspro.com

