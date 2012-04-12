[April 03, 2023] New MedCerts Partnership with Lifetime Learning by Ball State Offers Healthcare and Technology Certifications for Adult Learners

MedCerts, the innovation leader in online career training in allied health and information technology and a subsidiary of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), an education company that provides online and blended education programs, announced a new partnership with the non-credit division of a major public research university; Lifetime Learning by Ball State. Several certificate training programs are now offered in the Lifetime Learning by Ball State catalog, including Phlebotomy Technician, Surgical Technician, Cisco CCNA Network Associate, and Cloud Computing Technician. "At Ball State, we are excited to accelerate opportunity in the healthcare and IT fields," said Amy Barsha, Assistant Vice Provost of Lifetime Learning by Ball State. "Through convenient online, industry-recognized certifications and career training, funding opportunities to help pay for courses, and career success coaching, we're addressing talent gaps with real solutions." Upon course completion, students qualify for and take certification exams in these in-demand healthcare and information technology fields and have gained the skills and knowledge necessary to start a new career. "We are pleased that Ball State has chosen MedCerts as a training option for their students," said Craig Sprinkle, CEO of MedCerts. "As a Ball State graduate, I know first-hand the tremendous opportunities this partnership will bring to those who seek to further their education and start a new career." Lifetime Learning by Ball State is invested in the success of students from enrollment to career services. A dedicated enrollment specialist and career success coach support student progress and completion, enabling goal attainment, whether career change or upskilling. Founded in 2009, MedCerts has helped more than 50,000 students gain credentials and start new careers. MedCerts has several partnerships with private universities, public universities, and employers, all with the goal of helping students find pathways to well-paying, in-demand careers and filling workforce vaancies.



About MedCerts

MedCerts is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied Healthcare and IT, it serves individuals from all backgrounds, including the military and their families, career changers, and the under- and unemployed. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through experiential learning solutions. Since 2009, the company has developed more than 50 career programs, trained and up-skilled more than 50,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with more than 500 American job centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations have MedCerts-trained employees on staff. For more information, visit medcerts.com About Lifetime Learning by Ball State University

Lifetime Learning by Ball State is the non-credit division of respected research university Ball State University. The division offers non-credit micro-credentials, badges, and skill-building programs delivered in seamless experiences on individual terms-your schedule, your lifestyle, your goals. At Ball State, you join a learning community that helps you chart your flight path to a fulfilling career and a meaningful life. Come FLY with us. Visit the Lifetime Learning website at bsu.edu/lifetimelearning and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Ball State

Founded in 1918 and located in Muncie, Ball State University is one of Indiana's premier universities and an economic driver for the state. Ball State's 20,000 students come from all over Indiana, the nation, and the world. The 790-acre campus is large enough to accommodate first-rate facilities and 19 NCAA Division I sports, but our welcoming and inclusive campus is small enough to ensure the friendliness, personal attention, and access that are the hallmarks of the University. Destination 2040: Our Flight Path establishes Ball State's ambitious goals for our second century. We Fly! Follow Ball State University:

