[April 03, 2023] New Userful Infinity Platform Delivers Industry-First AVaaS, Taking Enterprise Ops to the Next Level

Userful™, a provider of solutions for core enterprise operations, has announced the Userful Infinity Platform™, a unified AV as a Service (AVaaS) platform that combines a suite of AV applications, centralized AV management, and API integration with related Industry 4.0 applications. Userful has been committed to interconnecting any enterprise application from any source to any screen. The Infinity Platform provides all of this through a single pane of glass for IT departments. The Userful Infinity Platform is the first IT solution to deliver a comprehensive suite of enterprise AV applications. The Infinity Platform includes applications including: Decisions , Operation Centers

, Operation Centers Trends , Data Dashboards

, Data Dashboards Engage , Digital Signage

, Digital Signage Spaces , Meeting Rooms

, Meeting Rooms Artistic, Experiential Environments

Experiential Environments Remote, Streaming Channels and Training The Userful Infinity Platform is also the first to deliver a suite of management tools, including: AV service management through advanced workflows and cloud-based monitoring

through advanced workflows and cloud-based monitoring AV source monitoring, from legacy AV sources to AV-over-IP streams

from legacy AV sources to AV-over-IP streams Server management , monitoring both CPU and GPU

, monitoring both CPU and GPU Network monitoring of AV services

of AV services Endpoint management , from smart displays to adapters to zero clients

, from smart displays to adapters to zero clients Grafana-based analytics and alerts The Userful Infinity Platform modernizes AV service delivery versus traditional deployments that significantly increase complexity and cost with their siloed architectures with proprietary hardware andsoftware. The Userful Infinity Platform is delivered through a future-proofed SaaS business model allowing customers to deploy on-premise, private cloud, or virtual private cloud.



The Userful Infinity Platform is founded on a groundbreaking, innovative video engine that leverages state-of-the-art GPUs, utilizing CUDA cores for efficient video processing, tensor cores for advanced vision AI applications, and video encoders/decoders to facilitate real-time streaming. This video engine, underpinning the Userful Infinity Platform, called Chronos, can be seamlessly integrated within multi-GPU or multi-server configurations, employing Userful's Aether manager for unified management and control of any hybrid or distributed architecture, also providing infinite scalability. This adaptability empowers organizations of all sizes to manage the interconnect of enterprise applications for industry 4.0, and manage diverse visual assets and destinations centrally. Aether not only offers centralized control over the video engine, visual assets/destinations and security policies but also furnishes an API that supports both applications and the interconnect of third-party applications in the future. "The launch of our Infinity Platform marks a significant milestone in the company's growth," said John Marshall, CEO, Userful. "For the last three years, we have been building from a leadership position in control rooms, where operations requirements upon AV are the most extreme - real-time demands; a multitude of sources; resolution, frame rate, color depth; scale of visualization; and collaboration demands. This new platform represents three years of R&D, breakthrough development, integration with third parties, and optimization for the demands of enterprise IT. Our Infinity Platform delivers on the promise of offering infinite possibilities for enterprise IT."

"We're delighted to see Userful realize its AVaaS platform vision, which we discussed during our first introductory meeting four years ago in a small coffee shop in Calgary," said Brad Johns, Chairman. "Execution of this vision has been impressive, despite the challenge of leading industry transformation, pandemic, and recession. With all metrics positive and a strong growth rate, we're delighted to have Userful in our portfolio. This represents an inflection point for the company, as Userful enters a new growth phase in channel, ecosystem partnerships, and growth financing." About Userful Userful™ is a leading provider of AV as a Service (AVaaS) for advanced operations of mission-critical environments and core workflows, serving IT organizations worldwide. Userful's unified software platform provides modernized services and management through a complete suite of enterprise AV applications for comprehensive organizational and situational awareness, and readiness for Industry 4.0. Userful harnesses the same unified platform to provide global manageability through a single pane of glass. Built on IT standards and protocols, the Userful Infinity Platform™ is scalable, secure, centrally managed, and future-proof. Its software-defined architecture reduces total cost of ownership (TCO) and eliminates the supply chain-constrained proprietary hardware and the operational silos created by traditional AV deployments. Userful partners with leading global companies powering a technology ecosystem that ensures seamless integrations and end-to-end interoperability. A multinational company with headquarters in Silicon Valley and Calgary, AB, Userful supports customers in more than 100 countries around the world. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230403005116/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]