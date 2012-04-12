TMCnet News
New Lookout Research Highlights Increased Security Risks Faced by Organizations Due to Remote Work and BYOD
"The State of Remote Work" report shows that 32% of remote workers use apps or software for work that are not approved by IT; organizations are more vulnerable as the attack surface has left the building
BOSTON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc., the endpoint to cloud security company, today released its new report, "The State of Remote Work Security," to help raise awareness amongst IT and security leaders about the growing threats associated with remote work and bring your own device (BYOD) policies. Survey results show that with remote and hybrid working, personal and work tasks blur together and the boundaries between the two have become more porous. Lookout data shows that 32% of remote and hybrid workers use apps or software not approved by IT and 92% of remote employees perform work tasks on their personal tablet or smartphone devices. These devices, apps and software, along with the corporate data being accessed, are not visible to IT, thereby dramatically increasing an organization's risk posture. The report was released today on the first-ever Lookout World Cloud Security Day.
The modern office no longer exists within the traditional security perimeter
Remote employees less likely to follow data security best practices
"The rise of remote work has led to more opportunities and flexibility for a great deal of people, but unfortunately it has also resulted in a massive expansion of the corporate attack surface," said Sundaram Lakshmanan, chief technology officer, Lookout. "IT teams don't have control over the networks from which their employees connect most of the time, which exposes both the users and corporate data to both internal and external threats exponentially. Lookout provides tools that enable organizations to protect their users and devices, along with enforcing adaptive security policies to protect access to data stored in these corporate apps, from both internal and external threats. This is the motivation behind the Lookout World Cloud Security Day – addressing this change is essential for any organization that has a fully remote or hybrid work environment."
The State of Remote Work Security report from Lookout is based on a survey of 3,000 remote and hybrid workers from enterprise companies in the United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany.
Download Lookout's The State of Remote Work Security Report here. For more information about World Cloud Security Day, click here.
