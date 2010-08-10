[March 29, 2023] New Market Research on the World Market for Commercial and Dual-Use Infrared Imaging and Infrared Thermometry Equipment (Vol. IRW-C) by Maxtech International, Inc.

SARASOTA, Fla., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxtech International, Inc. is releasing the 2023 edition of its market research report on Commercial and Dual-Use Infrared Imaging and Infrared Thermometry Equipment markets (Vol. IRW-C). Commercial and Dual-Use Infrared markets are continuing to evolve. The rapid expansion of EST/fever cameras during the pandemic in 2020 was followed by a steep drop in EST/fever camera sales in 2021. In 2022, traditional infrared markets recovered and Chinese companies rapidly expanded their uncooled fabs and – in the absence of EST/fever sales – began to aggressively market in traditional infrared markets, such as hunter's sights, thermography and security. Good growth is expected to resume in 2023 and by 2028, the market is expected to grow to $10 billion. The report - World Market for Commercial and Dual-Use Infrared Imaging and Infrared Thermometry Equipment (Vol. IRW-C) - forecasts market sizes for Infrared Imaging through 2028. Six-year forecasts are provided separately for cooled and uncooled infrared imaging equipment in the following application areas: Predictive Maintenance (electrical and mechanical condition monitoring), Building/HVAC Inspection, Process Control, Research & Development, Traditional Nondestructive Testing, Law Enforcement, Hunter's Thermal Sights, Automotive Night Vision (including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous/Self-driving cars ), Aircraft Enhanced Vision Systems (EVS/EFVS), Firefighting, Surveillance/Security, Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) and Consumer/Emerging (including smartpones). Dual-Use applications covered include uncooled Thermal Weapon Sights, Soldier Sights, Vehicle Sights, Airborne and Ground applications and others. However, strictly military systems (infrared missile seekers, targeting systems, etc.) are not covered in this report but may be found in The World Market for Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems.



Market shares of leading supplier companies are provided and Company Profiles for 59 companies worldwide are detailed. Market shares are given separately for suppliers of: Commercial & Dual-Use Systems

Commercial-only Systems

Thermography

Firefighting (for all types – handheld TICs and SCBA-integrated TICs)

Firefighting (for handheld TICs only)

Security & Surveillance Systems

Uncooled FPAs/Modules

Uncooled InGaAs SWIR FPAs and Cameras

Extended SWIR (eSWIR)

Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) Cameras What's new in this report?

Recent changes in the market shares for suppliers of Security Systems, Uncooled FPAs/Modules and other applications.





for suppliers of Security Systems, Uncooled FPAs/Modules and other applications. Dramatic shifts expected in the EVS/EFVS market.





Update on the expected growth in automotive night vision including ADAS and Pedestrian Detection





An update of new cooled detector technologies, including Type II Superlattice (T2SL) and nBn/XBn in commercial applications. For additional information, please see: http://maxtech-intl.com/Info/Volume-IRW-C.aspx Related Links

