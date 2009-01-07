TMCnet News
New Talkdesk Research Explores Consumer Perceptions of Conversational AI to Help Brands Deliver Better CX
Talkdesk®, Inc., a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies, today released a new Talkdesk Research™ report, "The promise (and pitfalls) of self-service automation in customer service." As customer experience (CX) teams are challenged to do more with less in today's economy, the report shows that many CX leaders are adopting artificial intelligence (AI) tools to improve customer support and overall experience (75%).
"AI has recently been catapulted into the spotlight thanks to large language models like GPT-4; but AI and chatbots have long been a core part of CX departments. As these tools become more advanced, they are taking on a bigger role in customer service processes - to varying degrees of success," said Charanya Kannan, chief product, engineering, and customer officer at Talkdesk. "As today's economy drives labor and skills shortages that hinder CX, it's more important than ever that companies not only invest in automated tools, but design these solutions in a way that truly simplifies and streamlines customer experiences - therefore mitigating frustration and driving loyalty."
Cost-conscious CX Teams Invest in Self-Service Automation Amid Economic Troubles
Following two years of a booming economy, today's CX teams are tightening budgets and looking for less expensive ways to scale their operations. As a result, many CX leaders are looking to self-service automation through virtual agents and chatbots as a means to continue delivering great CX while reducing operational costs.
Conversational AI Has Massive Potential When Designed Properly
The future of customer service will hitch on AI-driven self-service tools that simplify customer experiences. Despite AI seeing significant advancement and driving improved CX in recent years, many companies are still missing the mark with their deployments and delivering poor experiences by either using older technology or through inadequate conversational design.
For more on the survey findings and recommended next steps for CX professionals to deliver self-service automation that meets consumer expectations, download The promise (and pitfalls) of self-service automation in customer service.
