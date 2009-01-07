TMCnet News
New Data from GoTo Reveals the Key Trends Shaping IT Priorities in 2023
GoTo, the company making IT management, support, and business communication easy with flagship products GoTo Resolve, Rescue, and GoTo Connect, today announced findings from its IT Priorities: 2023 Report. The report, conducted by Frost & Sullivan and commissioned by GoTo, looked at the global trends of 1,000 IT decision-makers at companies with less than 1,000 employees. Among the key trends, the survey continues to see businesses consolidating tools, with 83% considering consolidation of communication and IT management and support tools an important initiative for 2023. As an added benefit, this consolidation helps to alleviate the burden on IT, a goal of 92% of respondents.
As economic uncertainty, scrutinized budgets, and overburdened resources continue to be the norm, IT decision-makers are faced with determining the right set of goals and objectives to maximize their investment, grow their business, and streamline their processes. The survey uncovered four main business objectives to ensure their organization's success and support for their employees and customers. These top objectives include growing revenue, improving operational efficiencies, reducing costs, and increasing customer satisfaction. The key trends uncoered in this survey will allow teams to reach these objectives.
Key IT Trends
For more information about GoTo's IT Priorities Report, please visit: www.goto.com/it-priorities-report.
About GoTo
GoTo, the company making IT easy, anywhere, with remote management and support, and business communication software. GoTo's portfolio, which includes GoTo Resolve, Rescue, GoTo Connect, and more, helps securely support and connect businesses to what's most important: their teams and customers. GoTo's zero trust approach to security and 20 years of experience power more than 1 billion remote support sessions and over 1 million customers with easy-to-use, built-for-IT solutions that save businesses time and money. With more than $1 billion in annual revenue, the remote-centric company's physical headquarters is in Boston, Massachusetts, with additional offices and more than three thousand home offices across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
