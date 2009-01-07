[March 28, 2023] New Case Study Reveals How Sport Clips Haircuts and Play Audio Agency Utilized Veritonic Data to Successfully Leverage ASMR

Veritonic, the industry's comprehensive audio research and analytics platform, announced today a new case study uncovering how sports-themed hair cutting franchise Sport Clips Haircuts promoted the feel and sound of the MVP Haircut Experience through the innovative use of ASMR audio ads. A growing number of brands have turned to adding the intimate and engaging phenomenon of ASMR into their marketing mix to build a powerful audio narrative that elicits a positive, physical response, further elevating brand awareness. Sport Clips Haircuts worked with Play Audio Agency to leverage Veritonic's Creative Measurement capabilities to identify and optimize their voiceover selection among their target U.S. male listeners. Sport Clips sought to identify and test a voice that accurately represents its brand and values within its new audio advertising creative. Veritonic tested the ten voiceover assets in a pre-market environment to identify the top two performers, setting parameters to measure attributes including authenticity, uniqueness, and relevance, while also identifying spikes in recall, intent, engagement, and brand awareness. "Creative testing is an indispensable toolenabling brands to confidently invest in audio with the assurance that their chosen assets will be an accurate representation of their brand and achieve desired marketing goals," said Scott Simonelli, Chief Executive Officer of Veritonic. "Veritonic was able to provide Sport Clips and Play Audio Agency with comprehensive and actionable data needed to support their decision-making process."



Key insights of the case study include: Findings show that by transporting the listener to a blissful place via engaging audio ads, there is a higher chance they will remember the company after the ad is heard.

Veritonic data and analysis indicated that 100% of the tested audio scored at or above benchmarks for overall resonance, Intent, and Engagement.

Findings show that when ASMR is used and breaks the fourth wall with the audience, companies can engage with and keep the audience's attention for longer than traditionally voiced audio ads. "We knew we wanted to create and bring the most compelling and engaging audio ad to market," said Sport Clips' Sr. Director of Marketing, Danielle Linden. "With positive pre-market testing results from the Veritonic platform, Sport Clips, in partnership with Play Audio Agency, used the actionable recommendations and data to successfully bring our MVP Haircut Experience to life."

"It's exciting to work with organizations like Sport Clips that allow you to push the boundaries of creative audio production," said Dan Carruthers, Owner and CEO of Play Audio Agency. "Focusing on a future-forward audio trend like ASMR and having the ability to pre-test with Veritonic allows us to back our creative strategy with science to ensure we can provide the best sound solutions." To download the study, please visit: https://info.veritonic.com/creative-measurement-success-story-sport-clips For more information about Veritonic's Creative Testing solutions, visit www.veritonic.com or contact [email protected]. About Veritonic World-renowned brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms rely on Veritonic's comprehensive audio research and analytics platform to research, test, and measure the ROI of their audio assets and campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign. The resulting insight enables clients to gain confidence in their audio investment, mitigate risk through optimization, and increase their return as they engage consumers with compelling audio experiences. For more information, visit https://www.veritonic.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005406/en/

