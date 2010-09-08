[March 23, 2023] New SoundHound Chat AI Platform Uses Breakthrough Technology To Offer Powerful Voice Assistant To Businesses and Brands

SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) ("SoundHound"), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today launched SoundHound Chat AI, a voice platform that gives brands and their customers access to the most powerful multimodal voice assistant available today. Bringing together voice-enabled Generative AI and the power of a best-in-class voice assistant, SoundHound Chat AI allows any business to build an incredible, next-generation voice experience for its users. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005346/en/ Bringing together voice-enabled Generative AI and the power of a best-in-class voice assistant, SoundHound Chat AI allows any business to build an incredible, next-generation voice experience for its users. (Graphic: Business Wire) With the launch of the accompanying SoundHound Chat AI app, consumers and businesses will be able to experience for themselves how voice is the most natural interface for Generative AI and other information domains. The multimodal nature of SoundHound Chat AI allows users to submit a query in the fastest, most efficient way - by speaking - while text and/or audio output relays the response. The SoundHound Chat AI app is now available by subscription in the Android Google Play Store and coming soon to the iOS App Store. SoundHound provides a full, end-to-end voice AI technology stack, and now the SoundHound Chat AI platform can integrate any third-party Generative AI model to create a seamless conversational experience. SoundHound Chat AI keeps the conersation going, providing fast, accurate responses to queries without frustrating results (no more "Sorry, I didn't get that"). It does this using proprietary technology that intelligently selects the correct response from the most appropriate domain - whether that's a ChatGPT-powered answer, or the kind of response that large language models can't handle, like real-time questions about weather, sports, stock, and flight status.



"SoundHound Chat AI ushers in a new phase of voice-enabled, conversational AI that used to only exist in science fiction," says Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and Co-Founder of SoundHound. "By combining the power of software engineering and machine learning with Generative AI, we can finally deliver the digital assistant experience users have been desiring for decades." With the launch of SoundHound Chat AI, SoundHound is unveiling a new and proprietary approach, which uses software engineering technology named CaiLAN (Conversational AI Language) and machine learning technology named CaiNET (Conversational AI Network) to ensure fast, accurate, and appropriate responses. The former, deploys software engineering to efficiently build knowledge domains (like weather, restaurants, traffic, and local search), while the latter uses machine learning to better understand queries and provide the right responses. CaiNET can connect to SoundHound's internal models as well as external models such as OpenAI's GPT, among others. CaiLAN controls and arbitrates the results to provide the best response to the user.

This approach can avoid unpredictable and incorrect responses, so-called "AI hallucinations" which can occur on platforms that rely solely on Generative AI. How To Use SoundHound Chat AI SoundHound Chat AI eliminates the need for awkward search queries, allowing users to ask naturally - just like they're speaking to another person: For example: "I need some ideas for a birthday gift for my 16-year-old niece."

"Can you plan an evening out for me and my wife in New York City with dinner and live jazz?"

"What are common interview questions for a junior financial analyst?" SoundHound Chat AI also allows users to ask follow-up questions and commands in order to filter, sort, or add more information to the original request: For example: "Show me romantic restaurants in San Francisco that have more than 4 stars on Yelp and have a patio, but exclude chains." "Sort by rating, then by highest price but exclude the ones with 4 dollar signs." "Don't show anything with less than 100 reviews." "Only include the Japanese and Italian ones." "How long does it take to drive from San Francisco airport to the first one?" "Does it have parking?" "Call it."

"Did the Warriors win their last game?" "When's the next home game?" "How do I get tickets?" "Can you tell me the best way to get there from San Jose using public transportation?" "Is it raining there tonight?"

This launch expands SoundHound's real-world Generative AI integrations and use cases. The company is actively integrating Generative AI into its SoundHound for Restaurants and SoundHound Automotive products. To use the app, users can subscribe to a weekly or an annual plan. To learn more about SoundHound Chat AI and this announcement, visit SoundHound.com. About SoundHound SoundHound (Nasdaq: SOUN), a leading innovator of conversational intelligence, offers an independent voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver best-in-class conversational experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary Speech-to-Meaning® and Deep Meaning Understanding® technologies, SoundHound's advanced voice AI platform provides exceptional speed and accuracy and enables humans to interact with products and services like they interact with each other-by speaking naturally. SoundHound is trusted by companies around the globe, including Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Pandora, Qualcomm, Netflix, Snap, Square, Toast, LG, VIZIO, KIA, and Stellantis. www.soundhound.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005346/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]