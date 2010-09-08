[March 23, 2023] New digital literacy resources aim to educate Canadians on online fraud

TORONTO, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - In honour of Fraud Prevention Month, ABC Life Literacy Canada released a number of new resources from its ABC Internet Matters program, supported by the Canadian Bankers Association (CBA). In 2022, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre received fraud and cybercrime reports totalling a staggering $530 million in victim losses – nearly a 40 per cent increase from 2021. Alarmingly, this is only a fraction of the actual number of losses. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre estimates that only 5 to 10 per cent of people report fraud. The best way to avoid becoming a victim of fraud is through education, which is why ABC Internet Matters is focusing its new resources on internet safety. ABC Internet Matters is a program that provides introductory digital literacy education for adult learners who need help in strengthening their digital skills, and older Canadians who are not comortable using the Internet. With fraud being the number one crime against older Canadians, these resources are vital.



"Since the pandemic, the number of fraud cases and online scams has risen astronomically," says Alison Howard, Executive Director of ABC Life Literacy Canada. "We're grateful for the support of Canadian Bankers Association which enabled us to create much-needed resources that help Canadians educate themselves about online fraud, and ultimately use the Internet safely." The new ABC Internet Matters resources include:

a website safety checklist, which outlines how to identify a safe and secure website

a tip sheet on urgent pop-ups, with advice on how to deal with them

three video lesson plans on topics such as creating strong passwords and identifying spam emails Additional resources will be added throughout the year. "In our increasingly connected world, fraud is on the rise and poses a growing threat to Canadians' financial security," says Anthony G. Ostler, President & CEO, Canadian Bankers Association. "Safeguarding customers' money and personal information is a fundamental priority for all banks, and Canadians also have an important role to play in securing their sensitive accounts and recognizing the signs of fraud. That's why the CBA is proud to sponsor the ABC Internet Matters program and to support these new digital literacy resources that will help protect people against online fraud." To access the new ABC Internet Matters resources and other digital literacy tools, visit abcinternetmatters.ca. ABC Life Literacy Canada

ABC Life Literacy Canada® is a non-profit organization that aims to strengthen organizations that promote adult learning by developing and supporting the use of high-quality introductory learning materials and resources written in clear language. We envision a Canada where everyone has the tools and opportunities they need to improve their literacy and essential skills. For more information on digital literacy and ABC Life Literacy Canada's programs, visit abclifeliteracy.ca. Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. cba.ca SOURCE ABC Life Literacy Canada

