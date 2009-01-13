[March 22, 2023] NEW ARKANSAS SCHOLARSHIP LOTTERY MOBILE APP FROM SCIENTIFIC GAMES BRINGS MODERN, ENHANCED FEATURES TO PLAYERS

Company's Newest Mobile App Gives Players Added Features and Quick, Easy Access ATLANTA, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games developed a new mobile app for the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery to give players in the state more convenience when connecting to the Lottery, its games and player loyalty program, The Club. Now available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, the new AR Lottery + Club app features a biometric login, new navigation and a user-friendly design. Mike Smith, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Gaming Director, said, "The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery wanted to offer our players a modern experience and convenient, easy connection to our games and loyalty club from their mobile device. With the new app, players verify tickets easily with the ticket checker and create digital playslips from the convenience of their phone." Biometric login makes it easy for players to access their Club account via the new app. Th app's all-new ticket checker feature allows players to quickly check whether their tickets are winners. Players can also use the app to create digital playslips which save their lucky numbers and play options, then scan the QR code at any Arkansas Scholarship Lottery retailer to quickly purchase games.



As with the previous version of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery app, players may connect to The Club to enter non-winning instant tickets in Play It Again drawings and other special second-chance promotions. They can also enter eligible instant and terminal-generated tickets to earn Points for Prizes that are redeemable in the online store. The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery mobile app has been available for players since 2015. The modernized, enhanced features of the new app bring even more convenience and connectivity to players.

Amy Bergette, Senior Vice President of Digital Solutions for Scientific Games, said, "We are leveraging our core strength and leadership in instant scratch games across all areas of innovation, including digital. Through continuous investment in our loyalty solution for lotteries, Scientific Games has further evolved our program by offering an upgraded, modern and native mobile app that makes it easier for players to enjoy programs like The Club in Arkansas. We look forward to players downloading the new app for an enhanced experience and connection to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's games and brand." In 2009, Scientific Games and the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery launched the first lottery loyalty program in the U.S. Today, the Lottery's loyalty program is one of the most successful in the industry with more than 101.5 million tickets entered into the program since its inception. The program has awarded more than 1.2 billion points to players to redeem Points for Prizes in Scientific Games' online store. In addition to the mobile app and loyalty program, the company provides the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery with instant games and instant game management through the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership program, licensed properties, and a customer relationship management program. Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technologies, analytics and services to 130 lotteries in 50 countries, including nearly every North American lottery. Points for Prizes® is a registered trademark of Scientific Games. © 2023 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved. About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a leading provider of lottery products, technology and services to government-sponsored lottery programs globally. From cutting-edge backend systems to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We push game designs to the next level and are pioneers in data analytics and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance, and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

