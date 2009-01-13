[March 22, 2023] New Service Aims to Help Women Entrepreneurs Understand Their Business' Worth to Improve Retirement Planning

BETHESDA, Md., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investably LLC announces the launch of a new business valuation service to help entrepreneurs understand their business worth to confidently prepare for their retirement income and future goals. "For many business owners, your business represents your largest asset, so understanding what your business is worth is essential for planning towards your retirement, including other financial needs such as estate planning, succession planning, insurance coverage or partnership agreements." – Michelle Gordon, Founder & CEO Unfortunately, most small business owners do not know what their business is worth because the average cost of $8,0001 to obtain a business valuation is cost-prohibitive. This opens them to the risk of leaving money on the table or inaccurate planning for their retirement, estate or succession. Investably hopes to change this for its clients, especially women and minority business owners, who are generally at an economic disadvantage when it comes to raising capital through lending or venture capital. Investably has partnered up with BizEquity, the largest fintech provider of business valuations, to make business valuations more accessible for its clients. "It is not lost on me that this year we mark the 35th anniversary of The Women's Business Ownership Act2, passed in 1988 to eliminate bank lending practices that made business ownership more difficult for women than men. As an entrepreneur, I see and hear the challenges that women business owners face so it's deeply rewarding for me personally to support other women by helping them translate their economic advancement in business into retirement success and generational wealth for their family. I believe this new service will be a game-changer, providing business owners with the knowledge and confidence they need to make informed decisions about their retirement, estate, and succession planning." If you or someone you know is a business owner, visit www.investably.com or email at [email protected] to inquire about business valuation service available to its clients. If you are an organization advocating for women or minority entrepreneurs, reach out for potential collaboration efforts. About Investably Investably LLC is a wealth advisory firm providing investment management and financial planning services to women, families, and small business owners, specializing in retirement transition and tax planning. Investably also helps Maryland entrepreneurs implement workplace retirement plans. Investably LLC Contact: Contact: Michelle Gordon Email: [email protected] Website: https://investably.com/







___________________ 1 https://www.bizjournals.com/bizjournals/news/2020/03/03/why-not-knowing-your-small-businesss-worth-could.html 2 https://www.nawbo.org/nawbo-news/what-hr-5050-womens-business-ownership-act

SOURCE Investably LLC

