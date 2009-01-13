TMCnet News
|
New Report from QAD Redzone Identifies $1.4M Annual Labor Savings Across 1,000 Plants
Today, QAD Redzone, a leading connected workforce technology solution, released its fifth biennial Productivity Benchmark Report, quantifying productivity increases in factories where QAD Redzone software is deployed. The findings reveal:
"Far too often, frontline workers are blamed for the failure of continuous improvement programs," said Ken Fisher, SVP Product & Solutions at QAD Redzone. "However, our experience is that frontline teams are the key to unlocking and driving new business value. Creating worker enthusiasm and motivation sustains change for the long-term, and with the right tools and leadership support, every factory can achieve record productivity increases."
This year's Productivity Benchmark Report analyzed 1,000 plants over a 10-year period that utilize QAD Redzone's software and completed the accompanying 90-day coaching program. QAD Redzone's programming focuses on boosting productivity, quality, yield and equipment reliability, while also enabling a sustainable continuous improvement (CI) culture.
Plants begin to see productivity improvements immediately following QAD Redzone deployment. In fact, this year's report found 700 factories with at least one year of QAD Redzone deployment history raised OEE by an average of 21 points one year later. Additionally, results show that continuous system improvement builds upon itself, creating ever-growing results year after year. For example, in 2020, study participants achieved an average OEE uplift of 12 points, whereas in 2022, they achieved a gain o 14 points. Similarly, in 2020, participants increased productivity by 22 percent, compared with 29 percent in 2022.
"After analyzing our operations for areas of improvement, we determined a need to improve visibility into all production processes - especially because we were largely relying on spreadsheets and boards to keep track of everything," said Kyle Hach, chief operating officer at Raining Rose, an all natural and organic body product manufacturer. "With QAD Redzone, we have one point of control that integrates everything. We can rapidly inform operators about production changes without losing momentum, and we saw a 20 percent production increase in units per hour."
Additionally, study participants reported a variety of less-tangible benefits of implementing a connected workforce solution, including enhanced communication and collaboration, greater worker engagement and retention, lower absenteeism, enhanced operational flexibility and agility, and more.
"Prior to utilizing QAD Redzone, our team members were tracking production data by hand," said Amy Sena, Vice President of Quality Control at T.H.E.M., a single-serve co-packing production company "After just 90 days with this new technology, we not only improved our production safety and throughput, but we also achieved a 23 percent% overall OEE uplift at one of our plants. These improvements helped us strengthen our partner relationships and better address our customers' needs."
To download Redzone's full 2023 Productivity Benchmark Report, click here.
Methodology
About QAD Redzone
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230322005100/en/
08/09/2011
01/13/2009
10/15/2009