TMCnet News
|
New Software for SmartChem® Discrete Analyzer Improves User Experience
SmartChem® Pro Software features data snapshots and videos that speed support
WESTBOROUGH, Mass., March 22, 2023 /CNW/ -- KPM Analytics announced a new version of SmartChem® Pro Software used with its SmartChem® Discrete Wet Chemistry Analyzers. Compared to previous versions, the new software significantly improves user experience via several major enhancements, including a new simplified operator interface, improved operation flow, support of multiple test plans in one run, and most notably, a context-based troubleshooting guide with a library of videos and support documents to help users quickly identify the root cause of a problem. New contents in the support library are hosted in a cloud server so that a connected SmartChem® analyzer can be updated automatically. The new software is compatible with SmartChem® models 210 and 450 now, and 600 in the near future.
"The automated testing of soil, water, foods, and other samples involves sophisticated chemistry routines," said Roberto Perchin, Global Business Development, KPM Analytics. The new software features—first in the industry—will make it faster and easier for SmartChem® system customers to use their equipment, add new test routines, and be confident that their results are accurate."
Upgrade Available Now
About SmartChem® Discrete Analyzers
About KPM Analytics?
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-software-for-smartchem-discrete-analyzer-improves-user-experience-301777842.html
SOURCE KPM Analytics
08/09/2011
01/13/2009
10/15/2009