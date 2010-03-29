TMCnet News
New State of Smart Manufacturing Study Finds More Than 44% of European Manufacturers Struggle to Outpace Competitors Due to Lack of Skilled Workforce
BRUSSELS, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the results of the 8th annual study, "The State of Smart Manufacturing," offering valuable insights into trends, challenges, and plans for global manufacturers. The global study surveyed more than 1,350 respondents from 13 countries, including several in Europe, such as the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Germany.
The clear message coming from this report is that the manufacturers view technology as an advantage for improving quality, agility, and innovation and attracting the next generation of talent.
"Manufacturers expect to mitigate risk through interoperable technology, tighter processes, and connected people to build resiliency and drive future successes," according to Sachin Mathur, director of software and control, EMEA, Rockwell Automation. "We hope industry finds the report useful in benchmarking their organizations and as a catalyst or taking action to drive transformation that will deliver differentiated business outcomes in your industry."
Additional key global findings include:
European perspective:
"While the landscape is not predictable, history clearly shows that adversity accelerates innovation and creates opportunity. Manufacturers have always led industrial transformation, and with the right vision and strategy, the time is now to seize this moment to outpace competitors and forge a bright future," Mathur concluded.
