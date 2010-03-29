[March 21, 2023] New Website Offers Free Printable Art for Decorating Living Spaces

Nugart offers high-quality artwork to all – free to download, print and hang in homes and offices COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nugart, which is committed to making art more accessible and affordable for everyone, is pleased to announce the launch of its website that offers a wide range of high-quality artworks to download and print for free. The Nugart collection includes a variety of styles, including energizing bold abstract paintings and serene, meditative landscapes. Users who browse through the site's image gallery are sure to find the perfect piece to spruce up a living space. "Decorating your space with wall art not only enhances the visual appeal of your surroundings, but also gives you an opportunity to expresses your personal style," said Nugart spoksperson Jan Andersen. "Beautiful art in your living environment promotes relaxation and can absolutely stimulate creativity. With all of the visual choices that are available free of charge on our website, you will be able to find the perfect piece that speaks to you."



Andersen continued, "It is very easy to print out your chosen artwork from a home printer or even on various-sized paper or other materials at a print shop. And best of all, you can download art from our site every day, so change it up and have fun with your space. We're confident you'll find something that will enhance the look and feel of your home or office without breaking the bank." Stimulating art transports viewers to different places that sometimes grow into worlds. Art is inspiring. According to Andersen, "Art is transformative, so it is reasonable to wonder why there are so many empty walls in the world. Maybe the price has something to do with it. Nugart is free art to anyone who wants beauty on their walls. It is free beauty for your space."

For more information and to register, visit www.nugart.com. At present, users are limited to five downloads per day.

