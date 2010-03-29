TMCnet News
|
New Espressive Barista Large Language Model (LLM) Gateway™ Delivers a Safe and Scalable Path to ChatGPT for the Enterprise
Espressive, the pioneer in automating digital workplace assistance, today announced the new Espressive Barista Large Language Model (LLM) Gateway™, enabling its virtual support agent (VSA), Espressive Barista, to offer enterprises safe and responsible use of LLMs like ChatGPT. Espressive Barista serves as a gateway to LLMs that organizations can utilize to enforce policies protecting privacy, such as not permitting the sharing of source code or personal identifiable information (PII), as well as providing the ability to "turn off" LLM access for areas such as Epic Systems in healthcare organizations or HR content. The newly expanded Espressive Experience Selector™ will prioritize automation and customer content versus a generative response to ensure employees follow best practices recommended by their organizations for compliance. Additionally, new advancements in the Barista Control Center combine conversational AI, employee context, automation, and prompt engineering to unlock the full power of ChatGPT and other LLMs while delivering even faster time to value with an improved employee experience.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005424/en/
Zoom: By adding Espressive Barista integration to generalized LLMs like ChatGPT in a safe and secure way, autonomous resolution rates will increase, further driving down the costs of employee service management. With Barista integrations to third-party systems such as Zoom, employees could request a list of their recent Zoom meetings, meeting summaries, and action items. (Photo: Business Wire)
"Generative pre-trained transformer (GPT) is a truly transformative technology," said Gaurav Garg, founding partner at Wing Venture Capital. "Combined with virtual agent technology, it has the potential to significantly save costs, accelerate productivity, and help open a world of opportunity-and empower more people to do their best work."
Unlocking a New World of Workplace Assistance and Productivity While Minimizing Privacy and Security Risks
Espressive started building its highly secure domain-specific large language model (LLM), the Barista Employee Language Cloud™, over 6 years ago. Specifically focused on the employee selfhelp use case, today it is trained on over 4 billion phrases across 15 enterprise departments in over 100 languages. It incorporates technologies that enable industry-leading accuracy and deflection rates with a layer that is dynamically tuned to understand the nuances of an organization's lexicon. The Employee Language Cloud includes automations and integrations, and combines customer knowledge as potential outcomes versus only providing a generative AI response.
By adding integration to generalized LLMs in a safe and secure way, autonomous resolution rates will increase, further driving down the costs of employee service management. In addition, new workplace and employee productivity capabilities will be made available since Espressive Barista will be able to answer an even wider range of questions from how to run highly effective hybrid meetings to understanding what the conversion rate should be on the organization's website. Further, with Barista integrations to third-party systems such as Zoom, employees could request a list of their recent Zoom meetings, meeting summaries, and action items.
"Although CIOs see ChatGPT and other LLMs as extremely promising, they are struggling with the potential loss of PII or corporate secrets from employees sharing this information in their interactions," said Pat Calhoun, founder and CEO of Espressive. "Enterprises, such as JPMorgan Chase, have gone as far as denying access to ChatGPT services from corporate resources. With systemic controls and support for company-specific policies, customers can unlock the full power of LLM services in a secure manner, without having to worry about the disclosure of sensitive information."
The New Espressive Barista LLM Gateway
Integration with generalized LLMs like ChatGPT provides Espressive customers with the advantage of a domain-specific LLM for automating the resolution of employee questions combined with safe access to the massive knowledge of a generalized LLM. Espressive advancements include:
Additional Resources
About Espressive
Espressive, the pioneer in automating digital workplace assistance and a 2022 Forrester New Wave Leader, redefines how employees get help by delivering exceptional employee experiences. Espressive Barista, the company's innovative virtual support agent (VSA) platform, takes on the role of the service agent, bringing the best of human experience with the best of artificial intelligence. Leveraging a proprietary and domain-specific large language model (LLM), the Employee Language Cloud, as well as integration with generalized LLMs, Barista automates resolution of employee questions, issues, and requests with personalized experiences that result in employee adoption of 80 to 85% and reduced help desk call volume of 50% to 70%. Espressive is backed by Insight Partners, General Catalyst, and Wing Venture Capital, and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Visit www.espressive.com for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005424/en/
03/29/2010
02/16/2011