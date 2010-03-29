TMCnet News
New Survey Explores State of U.S. Family-Owned Businesses
Only twenty-seven percent of family businesses surveyed have a fully structured succession plan, with more than half (52%) of respondents indicating their plans were impacted by the pandemic - 37% were slowed or paused and 15% were sped up - according to a new survey of family-owned businesses by the First Bank Center for Family-Owned Businesses. Additionally, there are differences between first- and subsequent generations (2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th) owners/members on a variety of topics, including how and when to best involve future generations in the businesses.
Family-owned businesses, or businesses where the majority of ownership or control lies within a family, have a substantial impact on the U.S. economy. Nearly 62% of the U.S. workforce - approximately 82 million people - is employed by a family-owned business. And 64% of U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) - totaling $5.9 trillion - comes from a family-owned business.1
The 2023 Family Business Survey is the first research project released from the First Bank Center for Family-Owned Businesses. The research engaged 552 family business owners/members across first- to fifth- generation companies and was conducted in partnership with MacKenzie Corporation.
"Family-owned businesses have the challenges of their industry, of course, but also the added complexities of succeeding their parents or grandparents and working side by side with their siblings," said Shelley Seifert, First Bank chairman and CEO. "The 2023 Family Business Survey highlights the unique attributes of family businesses, their cultures and how different generations of ownership approach their businesses differently."
Among the survey findings:
First Bank Center for Family-Owned Businesses
The First Bank Center for Family-Owned Businesses was created in 2021 to expand focus and resources for family-owned businesses. The Center is lead by Joe Ambrose, executive director, and Ed Hart, director. Between them, they have over 60 years of experience with family-owned businesses. The Center offers tailored resources to serve the unique needs of family business members, online tools, webinars and educational opportunities for family-owned businesses of all sizes. To visit the online resource, visit www.first.bank/Business/Plan/Center-for-Family-Owned-Businesses. For more information, contact [email protected].
About First Bank
First Bank, a subsidiary of FB Corporation, is one of the largest privately owned banks in the country. As a family-owned business with four generations of independent, single-family ownership, First Bank offers the stability and experience with long-term planning that helps businesses and the communities in which they operate grow and thrive. With $6.6 billion in assets and 79 locations throughout California, Missouri and Illinois, First Bank has developed a relationship-driven approach to offer comprehensive solutions for clients in commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, mortgage banking and more. For information, visit www.first.bank.
