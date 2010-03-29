[March 21, 2023] New MATLAB Test Empowers Engineers and Researchers to Develop, Execute, Measure, and Manage Dynamic Tests in MATLAB Code at Scale

MathWorks unveiled Release 2023a (R2023a) of the MATLAB® and Simulink® product families today. R2023a introduces two new products and enhanced features that allow engineers and researchers to develop, execute, manage, test, verify, and document their MATLAB code projects. MATLAB Test™ enables engineers and researchers to develop, execute, measure, and manage dynamic tests of MATLAB code at scale. The new product helps organize and manage projects' tests and results by enabling organizations to group, save, and run custom test suites. To optimize productivity, engineers and researchers can identify untested code paths using industry-standard code coverage metrics, such as condition, decision, and modified condition/decision coverage (MC/DC). MATLAB Test users can also use the product's project-based quality dashboard to create an interactive, graphical summary of code quality metrics and clickable details for code analysis, code coverage, test results, and requirements to raise the visibility of code readiness to an intuitive summary level. R2023a also features the new C2000 Microcontroller Blockset™ that designs, simulates, and implements applications for Texas Instruments C2000™ microcontrollers. The blockset enables engineers and researchers to model digital power conversion and motor control applications. The product also includes peripheral blocks, such as digital IO, ADC, and ePWM, to perform simulations of control algorithms that require ADC-PWM synchronization in industrial and automotive applications using C2000 motor control units (MCUs).



R2023a also includes major updates to popular MATLAB and Simulink tools, including:

- Aerospace Blockset™ provides Simulink reference examples and blocks for modeling, simulating, and analyzing high-fidelity aircraft, rotorcraft, and spacecraft platforms. The blockset includes vehicle dynamics, validated models of the flight environment, and blocks for pilot behavior, actuator dynamics, and propulsion. - Communications Toolbox™ provides algorithms and apps for the analysis, design, end-to-end simulation, and verification of communications systems. Toolbox algorithms include channel coding, modulation, multi-input multi-output (MIMO), and orthogonal frequency division multiplexing (OFDM), enabling engineers and researchers to compose and simulate a physical layer model of their standard-based or custom-designed wireless communications system. - Powertrain Blockset™ provides preassembled automotive vehicle reference applications for engineers and researchers using Model-Based Design for gasoline, diesel, hybrid, fuel cell, and battery electric propulsion systems. The product includes a component library for engines, traction motors, batteries, transmissions, tires, driver models, and component and supervisory controllers. - Vehicle Dynamics Blockset™ provides preassembled automotive vehicle dynamics reference applications for passenger cars, trucks, and two-wheelers. The blockset includes a component library for propulsion, steering, suspension, vehicle body, brakes, tires, driver models, and component and supervisory controllers. For information on all the new products, enhancements, and bug fixes to the MATLAB and Simulink product families, visit https://www.mathworks.com/products/new_products/latest_features.html. About MathWorks

MathWorks is the leading developer of mathematical computing software. MATLAB, the language of engineers and scientists, is a programming environment for algorithm development, data analysis, visualization, and numeric computation. Simulink is a block diagram environment for simulation and Model-Based Design of multidomain and embedded engineering systems. Engineers and scientists worldwide rely on these products to accelerate the pace of discovery, innovation, and development in automotive, aerospace, communications, electronics, industrial automation, and other industries. MATLAB and Simulink are fundamental teaching and research tools in the world's top universities and learning institutions. Founded in 1984, MathWorks employs more than 6,000 people in 34 offices around the world, with headquarters in Natick, Massachusetts, USA. For additional information, visit mathworks.com.

