[March 21, 2023] New Betacom AI-Powered Perimeter Surveillance Solution Over Private Wireless Network Is a Game Changer for Physical Security at Airports, Warehouses and Manufacturing Facilities

Private wireless pioneer Betacom and its partners Axis Communications and Evolon Technology today announced a new AI-powered perimeter surveillance solution, Betacom PSS, that delivers 24/7/365 physical threat detection for airports, warehouses and manufacturing facilities in significantly less time and at a greatly reduced cost than legacy wired and public wireless solutions. Betacom PSS uses Axis cameras equipped with Evolon AI-based image detection, all running on Betacom's managed private 4G/5G network. Betacom PSS extends a customer's surveillance systems in areas where traditional solutions are cost-prohibitive to install and operate. Leveraging a private wireless network, deployment costs are up to 70 percent less than wired solutions - where fiber and power installation run $2 to $3 million per mile. The solution also offers unlimited data usage for video transmission at no additional cost, which can eliminate millions of dollars in data fees. Additional operational savings come from the solution's AI-driven capabilities, which distinguish between types of threats so that on-site security teams are only dispatched when real threats are identified. The Betacom PSS solution can be integrated into existing surveillance and central control systems. Betacom's end-to-end solution can be installed quickly and unobtrusively. Wireless implementations eliminat much of the permitting and all of the personnel, machinery, trenching, and conduit placement associated with underground cable deployment. This also diminishes the impact on the environment, which can help customers achieve their sustainability goals.



Betacom partnered with industry leaders Axis and Evolon to create the PSS solution that Betacom deploys and operates. Axis fixed thermal and PTZ (pan/tilt/zoom) cameras are deployed together to provide high performance optical image contrast to maximize accuracy in threat detection. The Axis open platform with its ability to have in-camera applications like Evolon reside on the edge helps to provide an optimal system by reducing bandwidth, latency and infrastructure costs. The option to power Axis cameras using solar power or uninterrupted power supplies (UPS) increases deployment flexibility and eliminates the need for on-grid power. "Axis is a partner-oriented, open-platform technology provider," said Anthony Incorvati, Transportation Practice Leader, Americas Region. "Bringing market leading providers together is what we are all about. We are excited to grow the relationship with Betacom and to leverage the long-standing relationship with application partners like Evolon."

With Evolon AI technology integrated into the Axis cameras, Betacom PSS provides object classification, which is far more powerful than motion or object detection. By leveraging AI and Deep Learning to recognize a person or vehicle as a threat, based on predetermined criteria and threshold levels, object classification greatly reduces false alerts. Evolon eliminates up to 98% of false alarms through better detection, analytics, and AI learning. "Betacom is well positioned to take advantage of our edge and cloud-based computer vision and AI solutions to deliver a complete, best-in-class perimeter security solution," said Tom Galvin, President and CEO of Evolon. "Betacom PSS is a natural extension of our high performance 5GaaS offering, leveraging our fast-growing partner ecosystem, to the benefit of our ever-expanding airport, manufacturing and warehousing/logistics customer base," said Johan Bjorklund, CEO of Betacom. "The critical applications powered by private wireless networks are growing daily, as the benefits of their use as an alternative to both wired and legacy wireless networks become steadily clearer and more compelling." About Betacom Betacom offers the first fully managed private 5G network, building on its long history as a wireless infrastructure provider to AT&T, T Mobile, and Verizon. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company has regional offices throughout the country. Having completed more than 800 large-scale design and deployment projects, Betacom inspires confidence among their customers who have worked closely with them to meet their pressing high-performance connectivity needs. Its private wireless service is the first managed service of its kind in the United States. For more information, visit http://www.betacom.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005402/en/

