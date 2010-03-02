TMCnet News
|
New Report From AlertMedia Reveals Employees' Heightened Focus on Safety
AlertMedia, the world's leading threat intelligence and emergency communication provider, today released findings from its second annual State of Employee Safety Report, which details employees' perceptions of safety in the workplace. The study found that 71% of employees don't think their employers are following through on safety promises, and 65% believe their employers are not making an active effort to improve safety training.
Nearly half (49%) of today's workforce believes that the world is more dangerous today than it was a few years ago, and that's with good reason. Data shows crises from severe weather to mass shootings to civil unrest are increasing in frequency and intensity.
"Employees everywhere have experienced multiple crises over the past few years that have altered their view of the world and their perceptions of safety outside of the comfort of their homes," said Christophe Kenessey, CEO at AlertMedia. "These events impact how employees show up to work daily, and we're seeing a growing desire among workers for employers to implement a more integrated and hands-on approach to ensuring their safety, regardless of whether they're working in the office, from home, in the field, or while traveling for business."
Additional insights detailed in the report include:
The report also includes actionable advice for employers to better demonstrate their commitment to employees' safety and well-being, including best practices for emergency communication, safety training, and reporting workplace incidents.
To download the full report, visit: www.alertmedia.com/employee-safety-report
About AlertMedia
AlertMedia is the world's leading threat intelligence and emergency communication provider. Our award-winning, two-way multichannel messaging system and threat intelligence help organizations protect their business and people through all phases of an emergency. AlertMedia supports critical communication for thousands of leading businesses-including DHL, JetBlue, Coca-Cola Bottling, and Walmart-in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.alertmedia.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005224/en/
12/02/2011
02/03/2010