[March 14, 2023] New Relic Named #1 Most Innovative Platform in Cloud Observability by GigaOm

New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced it has been named a Leader and Outperformer in the 2023 GigaOm Radar for Cloud Observability Solutions. The report evaluated 21 observability solution providers based on specific evaluation metrics, including: key product capabilities, product roadmap, strength of ecosystem, and execution. GigaOm placed New Relic closest to the center, representing the highest overall value to customers. The leadership position is rooted in innovation, reflecting New Relic's ability to understand the future of the market and solve for customer needs. "The ability to innovate and deliver solutions that cater to customer needs will be crucial to remain competitive," said GigaOm Principal Analyst Ron Williams. "New Relic currently holds a leading position in innovation and offers robust features such as real-time data monitoring, exceptional dashboards that aid users in tracking resource performance, and dominance in critical areas such as user interaction performance monitoring." "Companies of all sizes around the world are standardizing on New Relic because we offer them a platform that brings all data and engineering teams into one place at superior value," said New Relic CEO Bill Staples. "This recognition from GigaOm is proof that our bold strategy to move away from disjointed tools, to offer the only all-in-one observability platform with a secure telemetry cloud, full-stack analysis, and consumption pricing is the right strategy." With the New Relic all-in-one observability platform, every engineer regardless of their role- backend, web, mobile, infrastructure ops, network, SRE, DevOps-can se relevant data and analysis for the services they own, and also see dependencies across their tech stack. That's why businesses using New Relic report improvements in uptime and reliability, higher operational efficiency, and better customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth.



Highlights on the value New Relic delivers to customers as noted within the report include: Full lifecycle observability : Full-stack visibility from the client side (mobile, browser) to back-end services, to databases, infrastructure, and networks, with the ability to view traces and logs in context.

: Full-stack visibility from the client side (mobile, browser) to back-end services, to databases, infrastructure, and networks, with the ability to view traces and logs in context. Pricing : Single platform packaged and priced as an all-in-one solution, allowing any user with a full license access to the full platform.

: Single platform packaged and priced as an all-in-one solution, allowing any user with a full license access to the full platform. Hyperscale data cloud platform : Unified telemetry platform supports high-cardinality data from a range of sources including New Relic agents, open source solutions, and proprietary data sources spanning metrics, events, logs, and traces.

: Unified telemetry platform supports high-cardinality data from a range of sources including New Relic agents, open source solutions, and proprietary data sources spanning metrics, events, logs, and traces. Dashboards and reporting : Live dashboards show telemetry in real-time or capture a specific moment in time. Users can import, query, and create custom dashboards and reports on all their telemetry data.

: Live dashboards show telemetry in real-time or capture a specific moment in time. Users can import, query, and create custom dashboards and reports on all their telemetry data. Security monitoring: Security is an outstanding area for New Relic with vulnerability manager, a new feature with the ability to connect to NIST when needed. Download a complimentary copy of the 2023 GigaOm Radar for Cloud Observability Solutions here. New customers can sign up for free or request a demo.

About New Relic As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs, and traces-paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry's first usage-based consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury's, Signify Health, TopGolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005859/en/

