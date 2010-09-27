[March 14, 2023] New Partnership Brings Forter's Fraud Prevention Solution to Wix Merchants

Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today announced its partnership with Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage, and grow an online presence. The partnership delivers Forter's accurate, real-time decisions to Wix merchants in certain countries - increasing their approval rates, reducing fraud and delivering superior customer experience. In 2022, Forter decisioned more than $300 billion in transactions for leaders across industries; more than 200,000 merchants already depend on Forter's decisions. With this integration, Forter will instantly assess the trustworthiness of the identity behind transactions for Wix merchants. With Forter, Wix users are able to: Maximize approval rates with industry-leading accuracy : Forter's identity-based decision engine utilizes the largest network of online retailers so that Wix users can maximize conversions and minimize chargebacks with a frictionless experience for customers.

: Forter's identity-based decision engine utilizes the largest network of online retailers so that Wix users can maximize conversions and minimize chargebacks with a frictionless experience for customers. Reduce Fraud Rate: Forter enables Wix to manage the transaction and merchant risk in a much better way, providing Wix users with better fraud protection. "Wix brings fast, reiable and secure digital commerce infrastructure to merchants at every stage of growth. Our shared commitment of delivering superior customer experience and driving meaningful business results made the integration an obvious choice," said Michael Reitblat, co-founder and CEO, Forter. "We're looking forward to fighting fraud and growing revenue with Wix."



"Empowering our users to grow their businesses seamlessly and securely is a top priority for us," said Omer Shatzky, head of risk and fintech, Wix. "Our partnership with Forter allows merchants to focus on growing their business instead of managing fraud or false declines. We're looking forward to seeing the continued business impact our partnership drives for merchants around the world." The partnership is live and will be rolled out more widely over the coming months.

About Forter Forter is the Trust Platform for digital commerce. We make accurate, instant assessments of trustworthiness across every step of the buying journey. Our ability to isolate fraud and protect consumers is why Nordstrom, Instacart, Adobe, Priceline, and leaders across industries have trusted us to process more than $500 billion in transactions. Our deep understanding of identity and use of automation helps businesses prevent fraud, maximize revenue and deliver superior experiences for their consumers. Learn more at www.forter.com.

