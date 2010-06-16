[March 14, 2023] New Report Reveals 85% Worsening Mental Health in Students This School Year

>>>Survey Identifies the Impact of Students' Declining Mental Health on Academic Achievement and Highlights the Solutions Making a Difference JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ECINS , the global provider of a unique, collaborative, cloud-based case management system for schools, today released the results of " The State of Student Mental Health Survey ," revealing alarming trends in student mental health. Today, ECINS released a new survey report that revealed 85% worsening mental health in students this school year. The expansive survey solicited input from school social workers, teachers, counselors, administrators and other stakeholders working on the front lines with students to enable, empower and inspire their success. The results paint a clear picture of students' declining mental health while identifying solutions that are effective in improving outcomes. Key Finding: Educators and school social workers see deteriorating mental health Eighty-five percent of respondents agree or strongly agree that student mental health challenges are worse this school year, providing critical context for previously reported behavior and academic problems affecting students and school communities. According to the survey , the repercussions of students' declining mental health have far-reaching consequences.



Eighty-nine percent of respondents saw a strong connection between students' mental health and their academic progress, which was evidenced by broad declines in math and reading test scores across the U.S., and the most recent CDC data , which found that teenagers, especially girls, reported increasing mental health challenges, experiences of violence, and suicidal thoughts and behaviors in the past year. "The findings of our State of Student Mental Health Survey are deeply concerning and highlight the pressing need for effective solutions to address the alarming trends in student mental health. Our survey provides critical insight into the challenges faced by education professionals and identifies practical solutions to support student recovery and success," said Gary Pettengell, co-founder and CEO at ECINS. "It is time for an all-in approach to help schools provide the support students need in these challenging times."

Technology can help school personnel connect students to resources that support their growth and development While the survey found that students are often willing to share their struggles with a trusted adult, most school personnel feel unprepared to meet their multifaceted needs. The survey identified technology as a solution, helping school personnel connect students to resources and support their growth and development. As one respondent explained, "Collaborative technology exists and can assist [school social workers] to support more students." A proven, effective, and documented collaboration process can help improve outcomes, allowing teachers or other staff to quickly refer students to appropriate services and ensure they receive needed support. Technology solutions can help make the connection by tracking students' progress, helping schools to better understand their needs and providing valuable data on the impact of intervention strategies. To read the full report, click here . About ECINS Empowering Communities with Integrated Network Systems (ECINS) is the global provider of a uniquely collaborative, cloud-based student support and case management system dedicated to helping schools more efficiently and effectively implement and execute mental health support for students. The only solution of its kind endorsed by the School Social Work Association of America (SSWAA), the ECINS Case Management System enables school personnel to assess, manage, record, report, and securely share essential information about students with key stakeholders across schools and districts — all on one HIPAA-compliant system designed specifically to meet schools' unique needs. Learn more at ecins.com . View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-reveals-85-worsening-mental-health-in-students-this-school-year-301771054.html SOURCE ECINS

