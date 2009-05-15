TMCnet News
New York Life Releases 2022 DE&I Report
New York Life, America's largest mutual life insurer1, highlights the progress and impacts of the company's diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) efforts over the last year with the release of its 2022 DE&I Report.
"From expanding our DE&I Center for Awareness and Advocacy programming to achieving our $1 billion commitment in impact investments to help address the racial wealth gap in America, we made significant progress against our DE&I goals in 2022," said Craig DeSanto, CEO & President, New York Life. "We are committed to embedding diversity, equity, and inclusion in everything we do, and look forward to furthering our impact in the years ahead."
Lasting positive impacts
New York Life's 2022 DE&I Report underscores that the company's programming is designed to have lasting positive impacts through well-defined focus areas involving our employees, agents, and the communities we serve:
"While we accomplished a great deal in 2022 and are proud to be an industry leader in our DE&I efforts, we also recognize that our DE&I journey has no end," said Kathleen Navarro, Senior Vice President Human Resources, Head of Business Enablement and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, New York Life. "We will continue to address the vital issues and further our commitment to becoming an even more diverse and inclusive company that creates equal opportunities for people from all walks of life."
To view the DE&I report and learn more about our DE&I efforts, click here.
ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE
New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest1 mutual life insurance company in the United States and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments, and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies.2
1Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 5/23/2022. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005416/en/
