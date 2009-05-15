[March 09, 2023] New Relic CodeStream Code-Level Metrics Available for All Languages

New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced CodeStream code-level metrics and service-level telemetry to deliver insights into software performance all the way down to the code level, allowing developers to quickly identify issues before they hit production and accelerate engineering velocity. By bringing telemetry data to where developers build and flow, they can access meaningful data without leaving the Integrated Development Environment (IDE), relying on operations teams, or waiting for customers to report issues. New Relic is the only observability platform to connect telemetry data directly to the relevant code inside the IDE, so developers can monitor, debug and improve their applications with ease. New Relic CodeStream supports all core languages, including: .Net, Java, PHP, Python, Ruby, Go, and Node.js. As observability shifts left and developers take full ownership of software reliability, modern development teams require frictionless access to performance data to help them write optimal code at every stage of the SDLC. However, workflows to instrument, collaborate, and debug production remain disconnected from the tools where they develop and spend most of their time. The disconnect can result in a reactive and inefficient debugging process that could result in outages and impact an organization's bottom line - according to the Consortium of Information & Software Quality, the cost of poor software quality in the US has grown to $2.41 trillion. New Relic CodeStream helps engineers solve this by integrating observability into the full software lifecycle so that developers can optimize the performance of their applications during development. "Observability as an engineering practice presents a future where essential workflows are fueled by data," said Peter Pezaris, New Relic SVP of Strategy and Experience. "By bringing production telemetry data into the IDE with New Relic CodeStream, our customers are able to tighten feedback loops and produce better performing software wihout impacting existing workflows or requiring expensive context switches. New Relic is focusing on shifting left, and CodeStream empowers engineers to get ahead of issues before they hit production and accelerate their development cycles, saving valuable time and money."



New Relic CodeStream powers the future state of observability for developers by bringing telemetry and tools together in the IDE, allowing for always-on visibility into all metrics, deeper analysis, faster mean time to detection (MTTD), mean time to resolution (MTTR), and shorter development cycles. Capabilities include: Deploy in all core languages: New Relic CodeStream now supports all core languages, including: .Net, Java, PHP, Python, Ruby, Go, and Node.js.

Monitor code-level performance: Telemetry metrics are displayed as a line of text above each instrumented method for speedy troubleshooting.

Access service-level performance: Golden metrics for related services are easily surfaced to identify issues faster.

Track performance against service-level objectives: View service performance against predefined targets to ensure overall service health.

: View service performance against predefined targets to ensure overall service health. Data-driven code-reviews: Crucial telemetry data is displayed within pull requests and feedback requests to improve code in production. CodeStream code-level metrics and service-level telemetry are included at no additional cost to all New Relic full platform and core users. For more information, visit https://newrelic.com/codestream or check out our blog.

About New Relic As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs, and traces-paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry's first usage-based consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury's, Signify Health, TopGolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com. Forward-looking statements This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic's CodeStream capabilities, including any anticipated benefits, results and future opportunities related thereto. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005309/en/

