[March 09, 2023] New Qualtrics and Merkle Integration Empowers the Delivery of More Personal Cross-Channel Experiences

QUALTRICS X4 - Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, and Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, announced a new integration today from the Qualtrics XM Summit. The combination of Merkury™, Merkle's identity resolution platform, with Qualtrics platform solutions, such as Experience iD (XiD), a connected, intelligent system for all customer experience data, gives brands a powerful new way to optimize experiences, improve customer retention, and ultimately increase revenue. Merkury's advanced identity resolution capabilities combined with the Qualtrics XMOS™ will provide, enrich, and connect unified customer profiles based on first-party data, enabling brands to more deeply understand their customers' expectations and take action to create truly personal, cross-channel experiences. "Merkury's suite of advanced identity resolution and enablement capabilities are essential in a world where consumer privacy is paramount and customer profiles are based on first-party data," said Fabrice Martin, Chief Product Officer of Qualtrics XM for Customer Frontlines. "Our partnership will break down data silos across channels and provide the insights that brands need to deliver elevated experiences." The digital era provides new opportunities for brands to more deeply understand their customers' motivations and needs and provide tailored experiences, but the data required to execute a high level of personalization is often siloed across multiple channels and teams. Qualtrics research found that 39 percent of digital leaders have faced challenges creating and updating customer profiles in real time, and 41 percent said balancing personalization with customer privacy is challenging. The seamless integration of Merkle's identity solution with Qualtrics' experience management software provides customers with an end-to-end solution to design, execute, generate, and operationalize the consumption of actionable insights within their organization. Merkle's Merkury will enable brands to identfy anonymous customers across mobile, social, web, and other channels; enrich each customer profile with thousands of behavioral, financial, demographic, and other attributes; and connect those IDs to platforms for targeting and analysis.



Qualtrics' XM Platform™ allows brands to collect in-the-moment feedback from customers from both structured sources, such as surveys, and unstructured data, such as customer service calls, online reviews, and chat and social posts. This 360-degree view uncovers trends and insights hidden deep in open text and enables brands to predict what matters most to their customers. When brands combine Merkle's person-based ID and experience data from the Qualtrics Experience iD with their own operational data, including average spend, time spent on page, and purchase history, they can tap into solutions like Qualtrics' new Customer Journey Optimizer to drive targeted actions that orchestrate customer experiences, improve customer retention, and increase revenue.

"We are excited to deepen our partnership with Qualtrics to further enable brands to activate insights, through the power of Merkury and Experience iD," said Shirli Zelcer, global analytics and technology lead at Merkle. "Using identity and experience data in real time, we'll be able to deliver seamless experiences across every interaction a consumer has with a brand. That is an inspiring combination." Availability This integration is available as a private preview for select customers in the US. For more information about the partnership between Qualtrics and Merkle, click here. About Qualtrics Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software provider that helps organizations quickly identify and resolve points of friction across all digital and human touchpoints in their business - so they can retain their best customers and employees, protect their revenue, and drive profitability. More than 18,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics' advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle, and operates out of 28 offices globally. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com. About Merkle Merkle, a dentsu company, is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in consulting, creative, media, analytics, data, identity, CX/commerce, technology, and loyalty & promotions drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. Merkle has more than 16,000 employees in 30+ countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkle.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005231/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]