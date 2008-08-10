[March 09, 2023] New Ivanti Report Finds That With 70% of Government Employees Working Virtually At Least Some of the Time, Government Organizations Underprepared for Effects of Hybrid Work and the New Frontier of Vulnerabilities

Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced the results of its Government Cybersecurity Status Report. Ivanti worked with cybersecurity experts and surveyed more than 800 government workers globally to understand the attitudes and actions of government workers when it comes to cybersecurity. The report revealed that hybrid work has opened up yet another frontier of vulnerability, with 70% of government workers reporting they work virtually at least some of the time. The proliferation of devices, users, and locations adds complexity and new vulnerabilities for government security teams to tackle - while also combatting increasingly sophisticated threat actors. With generative AI making phishing emails increasingly more realistic, the human-sized gaps in cybersecurity are placing government agencies and organizations at increasing risk of a successful ransomware attack. The report found that 5% of government workers have fallen victim to a phishing attempt - either by clicking a link or sending money. According to the report, a "not my job" attitude is contributing to the security risk for the public sector: 34% of government employees do not believe their actions impact their organization's ability to stay safe

17% don't feel safe reporting security mistakes they've made to the cybersecurityteam

36% did not report a phishing email they received at work

Alarmingly, 21% don't care if their organization gets hacked



The report also revealed that Gen Z and Millennials are not savvier than Gen X or Baby Boomers when it comes to password security and mismanagement. In fact, Gen Z and Millennial government workers are more than twice as likely to reuse passwords between home and use the same password across multiple devices and logins. Employees in all industries and generations continue to use sticky notes, pet names, birthdays, and the favorite unbreakable code: '12345.'

Cybersecurity and automation provide powerful frontline protection for government organizations - but security teams need to evaluate new policies or technologies through the lens of digital employee experience, to ensure that employees don't seek ways around the so-called solution. With just 27% of government workers saying they feel "very prepared" to recognize and report threats like malware at work, it is vital for organizations to focus on improving the digital employee experience so that they don't have to rely on an employee's ability to recognize a threat. Misinformation and ransomware can wreak havoc on public safety, global commerce and diplomacy - and even cost lives. Government organizations are particularly vulnerable, because they hold the keys to systems and messages that threat actors want to disrupt and exploit. It's critical to futureproof our governments and agencies in comparative "peacetime" as many organizations take critical steps after a catastrophic attack. You can read more of the takeaways from this report here. About Ivanti Ivanti makes the Everywhere Workplace possible. In the Everywhere Workplace, employees use myriad devices to access IT applications and data over various networks to stay productive and work from anywhere. The Ivanti Neurons automation platform connects the company's industry-leading unified endpoint management, cybersecurity, and enterprise service management solutions, providing a unified IT platform that enables devices to self-heal and self-secure and empowers users to self-service. Over 40,000 customers, including 96 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to discover, manage, secure, and service their IT assets from cloud to edge, and deliver excellent end-user experiences for employees, wherever and however they work. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005153/en/

