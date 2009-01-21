[March 08, 2023] New Zealand's Largest Medical Cannabis Cultivator, Puro, Selects Elevated Signals as Its Seed-to-Sale Software Provider

Puro, New Zealand's largest and most successful cultivator of medicinal cannabis, has selected Elevated Signals as its manufacturing execution system (MES). Following a rigorous procurement process that evaluated multiple seed-to-sale and track & trace systems worldwide, Puro chose Elevated Signals for its ability to streamline operations, manage data collection, and ensure compliance with pharmaceutical standards. Elevated Signals replaces systems of spreadsheets, paper, and outdated software with a fully-digital centralized platform that manages inventory, quality recordkeeping, compliance and environmental data. Its GMP-validated system enables significant improvements to supply chain visibility, operational productivity, and yield optimization, ultimately increasing profitability for cannabis producers. Tom Forrest, Co-founder & Cultivation Director of Puro, said, "at Puro, our focus is on cultivating the highest quality medicinal cannabis. In order to do this, we have to implement the best-in-class systems throughout our operation. Collecting data is crucial not only to achieve he best outcomes in cultivation but also to guide our decision-making and improve the productivity of our team. Elevated Signals will enable us to digitally track the entire life cycle of our crops, ensuring compliance at every stage. Both in terms of the superiority of the product and the ethos of their team, it was clear that Elevated Signals was the perfect fit for us."



Amar Singh, Co-founder & CEO of Elevated Signals, said, "our platform was built and battle-tested in Canada, the world's most stringent cannabis market, and is now used by top producers internationally. We're dedicated to bringing best practices in operational excellence to cannabis businesses across the globe, so we're thrilled to be expanding into the emerging market of New Zealand through our partnership with Puro and its talented team." In 2022 Puro was awarded a grant for NZD 13 million (CAD 11 million) from New Zealand's federal government to help fast-track the country's organic medicinal cannabis industry. Under the agreement, Puro will develop production systems, support skills and training, explore contract growing and identify pathways to market for industry growth. Elevated Signals' system will play a key role in helping Puro build a comprehensive blueprint for cannabis best practices in New Zealand.

About Elevated Signals Elevated Signals provides advanced manufacturing software for the cannabis industry. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, it is used by some of the largest cannabis operations in North America, as well as mid-sized and craft cultivators and processors worldwide. By replacing fragmented systems of spreadsheets, paper, and outdated seed-to-sale software with a fully-digital central platform, Elevated Signals unlocks supply chain visibility, operational productivity, and yield optimization, ultimately increasing profitability. More information: https://www.elevatedsignals.com/ Find out more about Puro: https://puro.co.nz/ View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005228/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]