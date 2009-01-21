[March 07, 2023] New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Market Databook Report 2023: 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics 2019-2028

DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. BNPL payments are expected to grow by 19.3% on an annual basis to reach US$1,452.3 million in 2023.



The BNPL payment industry in New Zealand has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration.



Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in New Zealand remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 10.7% during 2023-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$1,217.5 million in 2022 to reach US$2,410.5 million by 2028.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



It breaks down market opportunity by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in New Zealand. KPIs in both value and volume term help in getting in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.



Reasons to buy Get a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics for Buy Now Pay Later: Identify market opportunities, major trends, and forecasting (2019-2028). Understand market trends through crucial KPIs like Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value per Transaction, to stay ahead of the curve.

Insights by end-use sectors: Evaluate new opportunities across multiple end-use sectors, and obtain market dynamics by end-use sectors in order to swiftly catch up with the latest and upcoming developments in BNPL markets.

Market-specific strategies: Identify growth segments focused on specific opportunities, and analysing market-specific risks and important trends in the BNPL sector with our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and innovative insights.

Develop proactive and lucrative business strategies through market intelligence and forward-looking analysis of BNPL market spend and major opportunities in New Zealand .



Scope New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

OpenPay

Afterpay

humm

Laybuy

Zippay

Payright

Genoapay

Art Money New Zealand BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2019-2028 Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2019-2028 Buy Now Pay Later Revenues

Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics, 2019-2028 Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base

Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt New Zealand BNPL by Purpose, 2019-2028 Convenience - Short Term Loans

Credit - Loan Term Loans New Zealand BNPL by Business Model, 2019-2028 Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)

Three-Party BNPL Offering New Zealand BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2019-2028 Open Loop System

Closed Loop System New Zealand BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis, 2019-2028 Standalone

Banks & Payment Service Providers

Marketplaces New Zealand BNPL Analysis by Channel, 2019-2028 Online Channel

POS Channel New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028 Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028 Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Travel/Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028 Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028 Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028 Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028 Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Groceries: Market Size and Forecast Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour Sales Uplift by Product Category

Share by Age Group

Share by Income

Share by Gender

