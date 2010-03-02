[March 06, 2023] New Survey Shows Doctor Loyalty is a Thing of the Past

Tebra, a leader in practice growth technology and cloud-based clinical and financial software, today announced the results of its 2023 Patient Perspective Report. The fourth annual benchmark report highlights patients' current healthcare preferences, including their desires for convenient technology for patient-provider communication, provider web presence, and online reviews. One of the biggest findings from the new report is that doctor loyalty is a thing of the past. Patients use online reviews and positive consumer experiences to choose new healthcare providers - and it doesn't take much for them to make a switch. Tebra's 2023 Patient Perspective Report is available for download here. "As healthcare becomes increasingly consumerized, patients have grown to expect the same modern advancements and conveniences that they experience when doing other activities such as shopping or banking. To stay competitive, doctors must provide quality care and use technology to attract and retain business," Kevin Marasco, Chief Marketing Officer, Tebra, said. "The 2023 Patient Perspective Reportis a great resource for practices to see where they stack up and identify areas of opportunity to improve the patient experience for better results."



Other notable findings from the report: An online presence is non-negotiable for attracting new patients. Of respondents, 3 in 4 look online to research doctors, dentists, or medical care - and an online presence is especially important when they search for new care providers. Text messaging is still the most popular way to contact patients about appointments. More than 50% of patients surveyed appreciate when their healthcare provider keeps them informed about appointments via text message. For most of these types of reminders, patients prefer digital interactions like text messaging. Patients would engage on social media with providers if they could. Only 18% of respondents said they follow their doctor's office on social media, but 45% said they would if their doctor posted regularly. Physicians are overworked - and patients notice. A full 88% of patients would be concerned if their doctor showed signs of burnout like fatigue, irritability, or exhaustion. It doesn't take much for patients to head elsewhere if they have a bad experience. Almost 50% said they'd give their providers two chances before switching doctors. Built on the strength of Kareo and PatientPop, Tebra equips over 100,000 providers to deliver modernized care to patients everywhere. Tebra's Practice Growth Solution helps practices grow their web presence, attract more patients, and optimize for a digital world. Tebra's Patient Experience Platform streamlines every patient communication moment to make care delivery uniquely frictionless for both patient and practice. From scheduling to payments, and everything in between, Tebra allows patients to be more engaged and proactive in their ongoing care.

Methodology Tebra conducted the survey behind the 2023 Patient Perspective Report online in the fall of 2022. Over 1,200 patients across the United States responded. The survey captured data on healthcare preferences, including patient behaviors, preferred communication methods, and factors that drive satisfaction with their providers. For the complete methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Tebra. About Tebra In 2021, with a combined mission to unlock better healthcare, Kareo and PatientPop joined forces to form Tebra - the operating system for the connected practice of the future. With an all-in-one, purpose-built platform to drive practice success and modernize every step of the patient journey, Tebra provides digital tools and support to attract new patients, deliver modern care, get paid quickly, and operate efficiently. To learn more how Tebra is committed to improving the success and well-being of both patients and providers, visit www.tebra.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230303005314/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]